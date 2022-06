A number of thefts have been reported to law enforcement in Thief River Falls from rural addresses. Two of the thefts were reported yesterday from the 17-thousand block of Center Street. According to the police report, an EZ GO golf cart was stolen from a residence in a call reported just after 2pm. A purse, and cash were taken from a vehicle in a call reported just after 10pm Thursday, less than a half mile from the previous call.

