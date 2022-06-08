ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euan Blair’s firm Multiverse becomes unicorn with £1.4bn valuation

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TY6Ak_0g4LXjiT00

The company run by Euan Blair, the son of former prime minister Sir Tony Blair , has become the UK’s first EdTech firm to achieve unicorn status after being valued at 1.7 billion US dollars (£1.4 billion) in its latest fund round.

Apprenticeship business Multiverse said it has secured 220 million US dollars (£175 million) in funding, doubling its valuation in just eight months and earning it a place among Britain’s unicorns.

It is understood Mr Blair – who was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to education in the recent Queen’s Birthday Honours – has a stake of between 25% and 50% of the business, now worth up to £677 million on paper.

He co-founded the group in 2016 with the aim of matching young adults and those looking to reskill with apprenticeships and the firm now works with more than 500 businesses worldwide.

It offers an alternative to university as the path to a tech career and it has helped more than 8,000 into apprenticeships globally.

The latest funding injection has come from US investment firm StepStone Group, and previous investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst.

There has never been a more pressing time to create an alternative to university education that is equitable and inclusive

Euan Blair

Multiverse aims to use the money to expand further across the US, where it launched in January last year.

Mr Blair, chief executive of Multiverse, said: “There has never been a more pressing time to create an alternative to university education that is equitable and inclusive and there is an incredible opportunity before us to change the status quo with apprenticeships.

“This funding will help us bring more people without degrees or in need of re-skilling into tech careers and ultimately create a more diverse group of future leaders.”

The group claims that 56% of the apprentices it has placed are people of colour, more than half are women and 34% come from economically under-served communities.

Two-thirds of Americans do not have a college degree, even though 65% of jobs require some college of a bachelor’s degree.

Multiverse said this disproportionately excludes black and Hispanic Americans, while it also means companies are missing out on reaching a pool of potential talent and new recruits at a time when hiring is challenging.

Jeremy Duggan, president and board member at Multiverse, said: “The Multiverse journey so far has been characterised not only by rapid growth, but also by creating a real and actionable solution to the challenges of diversity in the workplace.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Zahawi praises university ties with Europe as he meets Portugal’s president

Nadhim Zahawi has praised the UK’s strong ties with Europe in higher education as he met the president of Portugal.The Education Secretary visited Imperial College London alongside the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the country’s prime minister, Antonio Costa.During the visit, they explored the university’s data observatory, where they saw images of the Mars Rover, science laboratories and Imperial’s ocean wave basin – where different waves are simulated as part of research into renewable energy.Mr Zahawi thanked the president for the visit, adding: “For those of you that don’t know, I am also a fan of Manchester...
EUROPE
The Independent

‘Put money down and help us’: Barbados first female PM Mia Mottley demands rich nations pay for climate crisis

Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley is unafraid to lay blame for the climate crisis on wealthy nations – and says it’s long past time for them to compensate countries like her own, who are bearing the brunt of the impacts.“We’ve been carrying the costs on our balance sheet of your behaviour,” she toldThe Independent during an exclusive interview in New York last month.“We’re not asking for the world. We’re saying: Look, put some money down and help us,” she said.Ms Mottley, Barbados’s first female prime minister, has shone a light on the plight of small island and developing nations,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Charles ‘described Government’s Rwanda migrant policy as appalling’

The Prince of Wales is said to be “more than disappointed” by the Government’s policy to send migrants to Rwanda, with reports that he privately described the move as “appalling”.It comes after Home Secretary Priti Patel welcomed a High Court ruling paving the way for the first flight to the east African country to go ahead on Tuesday.The Times reported that Charles is especially frustrated at the policy as he is set to represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the Rwandan capital later this month.But Rwanda has come out in defence of the scheme,...
WORLD
The Independent

Labour have to be in ‘perpetual campaign mode’ until next election, says Sarwar

Labour needs to be in “perpetual campaign mode” until the next general election to ensure the party returns to government, Anas Sarwar has said.The Scottish Labour leader spoke about his party’s preparedness as he launched a new campaign on Saturday to “boot out” Boris Johnson from Downing Street.Speaking to the PA news agency before a campaigning session in the Easterhouse area of the city, Mr Sarwar said the Prime Minister – who on Monday survived a confidence vote, although 148 Tory MPs voted against him – was a “disaster”.At the next election only one party can boot out Boris -...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Biden juggles principles, pragmatism in stance on autocrats

As a candidate for president, Joe Biden was not shy about calling out dictators and authoritarian leaders as he anchored his foreign policy in the idea that the world is in a battle between democracy and autocracy. But Biden's governing approach as president has been far less black and white as he tries to balance such high-minded principles with the tug toward pragmatism in a world scrambled by the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, concerns about China's global ambitions, heightened tensions about Iran's advancing nuclear program and more.Those crosscurrents were evident this past week when Biden played...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Javid suggests income tax cut should be brought forward if possible

Sajid Javid has suggested the Government’s planned income tax cut should be brought forward to next year, if circumstances allow.In March, Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p in the pound before the end of the current parliament, in 2024.He said this was “fully costed”, and represented a “£5 billion tax cut for over 30 million people”.Since then, pressure has continued to build on Mr Johnson from within his own ranks, with unrest over the partygate saga exacerbated by senior civil servant Sue Gray’s findings on the matter, and concerns over...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

‘Half-baked’ government food strategy to urge public to eat more venison

Boris Johnson’s new food strategy has been denounced as “bordering on the preposterous” after a leaked draft suggested it will reject key recommendations from an independent review but will urge people to eat more venison.Calls to expand the provision of free school meals and for a sugar and salt tax appear to have been ignored, the draft paper suggests.Instead there will be a consultation on how to help cows produce less methane and a suggested rise in the use of “responsibly sourced wild venison”.Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby was asked by the government in 2019 to lead a review into...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against publisher over Home Office case in court

The Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against a newspaper publisher over an article about his legal case against the Home Office is due to have its first hearing on Thursday.Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Mail on Sunday, after the paper ran a story following a hearing in the duke’s separate High Court claim over his security arrangements when he is in the UK.The piece was published in February under the headline: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret … then – just minutes after...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiverse#Hispanic Americans#Us Dollar#Uk#Edtech#British#Stepstone Group#General Catalyst
The Independent

Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

There is little evidence that gasoline prices, which hit a record $5 a gallon on Saturday, will drop anytime soon.Rising prices at the pump are a key driver in the highest inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years. Everyone seems to have a favorite villain for the high cost of filling up. Some blame President Joe Biden. Others say it's because Russian President Vladimir Putin recklessly invaded Ukraine. It's not hard to find people, including Democrats in Congress, who accuse the oil companies of price gouging.As with many things in life, the answer is complicated.WHAT IS HAPPENING?Gasoline prices...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

691K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy