WXII: HPU Hosts High School Students for Leadership Academy

High Point University
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHPU is preparing to host high school students this month for...

Related
High Point University

HPU Donates Bus to High Point Housing Authority

On June 8, High Point University donated a 14-passenger bus to the High Point Housing Authority. The organization will use the shuttle to support youth programs in a safe and efficient manner. HIGH POINT, N.C., June 10, 2022 – High Point University is committed to caring for the community. As...
wschronicle.com

Pettigrew named executive director of Winston Lake Family YMCA

The YMCA of Northwest North Carolina has named Rev. Kenneth A. Pettigrew executive director of the Winston Lake Family YMCA. Rev. Pettigrew will oversee all operations of the Winston Lake Family YMCA and will coordinate all community partnerships through the branch. He will start his role on July 18. Prior...
NORTHWEST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Youth Leadership#High Point#Highschool#Education
wschronicle.com

Juneteenth Celebration brings culture and community together

Triad Cultural Arts will present a Juneteenth weekend celebration throughout Winston-Salem June 16-18, with events culminating in an all-day festival in Biotech Place and Bailey Park on Saturday, June 18. Presenting partners for the celebration are Food Lion and the City of Winston-Salem. The celebration’s theme is Black Health and Wellness: Healing Rituals & Traditions.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

The Greensboro Children’s Museum offers Pride-themed programs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Children's Museum is starting its summer programming with pride as the focus. About 26 % of LGBTQ adults in North Carolina are raising children, according to the Movement Advancement Project. Knowing family structures can vary, the museum has three daily activities for the month...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County introducing tiered busing pilot program

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — While kids are focused on their summer plans, parents in Randolph County ended the school year with some homework. They will have to adjust their schedules to get their kids to school on time. Transportation for years has been a pain point for some Randolph County parents and staff “We […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
High Point University

Bell Family Makes $1 Million Gift to Establish an Endowment

The gift will be used to create the Steve Bell Family Life Skills Endowment. HIGH POINT, N.C., June 9, 2022 – Jackie and Steven “Steve” Bell of Greensboro, North Carolina, recently made a $1 million gift to High Point University. This gift was made in conjunction with the Bell Foundation to establish the Steve Bell Family Life Skills Endowment.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

Community Leaders Join HPU’s Board of Visitors

High Point University welcomes 11 community leaders to the Board of Visitors. HIGH POINT, N.C., June 8, 2022 – The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed 11 new members to its Board of Visitors. Among the new members are distinguished Triad community leaders, business owners and CEOs.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County church helps prepare for active shootings

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With recent gun violence in surrounding neighborhoods and mass shootings happening across the country, one small church in High Point is being proactive in keeping themselves safe. Guilford County sheriff Danny Rogers visited Baldwin’s Chapel Seventh-Day Adventist church to help members of the congregation prepare for a possible active shooter situation. Rogers brought […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

Celebrate Juneteenth at these local North Carolina events

Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. WUNC is compiling the following list of local events in our listening area to mark Juneteenth. Are we missing your organization's event? Please email bbustwebber@wunc.org and we will be happy to review your submission and update this list.
POLITICS
WNCT

Greensboro Science Center reveals 2 projects to expand, create tourism appeal

GREENSBORO, NC — The Greensboro Science Center is revealing details of two projects “designed to position Greensboro at the forefront of science-based tourism in North Carolina.” According to a release, city leaders have agreed to allocate $20 million of the upcoming $70 million Greensboro Parks and Recreation Bond for what the Greensboro Science Center is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

New basketball coach a proven winner

Davie tabbed one of the hottest young coaches in the area to fill the position as head coach of the boys basketball program. Josh Pittman, who guided Winston-Salem Prep to 24 straight wins last season and has a .677 winning percentage in his seven-year career, was named the Davie coach on May 26.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Winston–Salem

The safe, vibrant and easy-on-the-eye city in North Carolina has plenty to offer visitors including historic buildings, heirloom gardens and outdoor attractions. It also has an arty and youthful vibe with a bustling downtown area, cool street art, a fondness for live theater, pottery and excellent art galleries. This creativity is also found in its fine collections of places to stay, from gorgeous intimate boutiques to modern and trendy accommodation, here are the best cool and unusual hotels to stay in Winston–Salem, North Carolina (in no particular order)…
SALEM, VA

