ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Why Mike Pence will be a key figure at Thursday’s Jan. 6 panel hearing

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brett Samuels
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9xuH_0g4LVnkR00

( The Hill ) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will not be present when the House Jan. 6 committee holds a prime-time hearing on Thursday, but he will be a central figure as the panel makes its first presentation to the public of what unfolded before and during the riot at the Capitol.

Pence has not directly cooperated with the committee, but some of his former aides have. In recent months, a steady stream of new details has come out about Pence’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and he has publicly rebuked former President Trump for saying the election was stolen.

“I anticipate that we will hear about Mike Pence on Thursday night. You can’t tell the story without him,” said Norm Eisen, who served as special counsel to Democrats during Trump’s first impeachment.

How new bodycams compare between Columbus police, Franklin County deputies

Pence’s role in certifying the Electoral College results on Jan. 6, 2021, hours after hundreds of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol, has only become more of a flashpoint in the investigation of the day’s events and in Republican politics more broadly.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House panel investigating Jan. 6, has emphasized the significance of Pence refusing to leave the Capitol as rioters were inside the building, suggesting to do so would have given an opening for Trump’s allies to follow through on their plan in Pence’s absence.

The New York Times reported late last month that at least one witness indicated to the committee that Trump reacted approvingly to chants calling for Pence to be hanged.

And the Times also reported in recent days that Pence’s former chief of staff Marc Short alerted Secret Service the day before the insurrection to warn of the potential security risks to Pence should Trump publicly turn on his vice president.

The committee is likely to make the threat to Pence a central part of its presentation to the public as it seeks to capture public attention and lay out the gravity of the situation.

The Washington Post reported that Michael Luttig, a conservative lawyer who advised Pence on handling his duties on Jan. 6, as well as former Pence aides Marc Short and Greg Jacob are among those expected to appear as witnesses during Thursday’s prime-time hearings.

Eisen said showing how Pence rejected some of the legal arguments concocted by Trump’s advisers would help rebuff GOP attempts to brush off the committee’s findings as partisan.

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in May

“So, the other way that Pence comes in is as a dose of reality in response to these lunatic legal theories that were circulating. So that’s an important part of the narrative,” Eisen said.

Pence himself has grown increasingly willing to break with Trump over the events of Jan. 6 in particular as he charts his own post-White House path.

The former vice president repeatedly referred to Jan. 6 as a “dark day” in history and spoke about upholding his constitutional duty in remarks to various conservative groups after leaving office.

As Trump continued to make debunked claims that the 2020 election was rigged, Pence went a step further. In February, Pence explicitly said Trump was wrong to suggest he could overturn the result of the presidential election.

“Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election. And Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024,” Pence said at the time.

Still, Pence has personally kept the Jan. 6 committee at arm’s length in public.

In October, Pence suggested the media was focusing on the riot so extensively to distract from the Biden administration’s difficulties with the Afghanistan withdrawal and other domestic issues.

And while former aides like Short and Keith Kellogg have testified before the panel behind closed doors, Pence himself has yet to come before the committee.

One in critical condition after east Columbus stabbing

A Pence spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment, including on whether there had been any communication between Pence and the committee.

“We have wanted to make sure that we get as much information as possible from as many material witnesses as possible,” Raskin said Monday during a Washington Post Live event when asked about the prospect of Pence testifying.

“We want to figure out exactly what happened. And Vice President Pence was obviously the object of this political onslaught on Jan. 6, so we need to fill in the details as much as possible about what happened there.”

Asked if Pence’s life was in danger on Jan. 6, Raskin urged the public to tune in on Thursday night.

“Watch the hearings,” Raskin said. “The hearings will tell a story about what took place on that day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Shot in the back riding a scooter: What happens next

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Moneaca Collins found out through a cell phone ping one Monday evening that her son was hospitalized at Grant Medical Center. Frantic, Collins rushed to the emergency room to try to find him. Finally, two police officers took her aside. “That is when I was told that I need to go […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Norm Eisen
Person
Keith Kellogg
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Mike Pence
NBC4 Columbus

Second body in 3 days found in Alum Creek Lake

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews recovered a body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Officers from the Natural Resources department went around 7 p.m. to the lake after getting reports of an abandoned watercraft near the Hollenback Boat Ramp. Multiple emergency crews then came […]
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville man’s body found at Alum Creek State Park

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a missing man found dead at Alum Creek State Park Tuesday evening has been identified. Pending autopsy results, the Delaware County Coroner’s Office determined that the body of the victim recovered from the park belonged to 32-year-old Abecsai Hernandez, of Westerville, the coroner’s office said Thursday. Around […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Vice President Pence#House#Democrats#The Electoral College#Republican#The New York Times
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio woman accused of embezzling $650,000 from employer

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Ross County woman has been indicted for embezzling over $650,000 from her employer. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Thursday that Stephanie Cottrell, 39, of Frankfort is facing felony charges of theft by deception in Ross County. Cottrell worked for Rocal, a highway sign manufacturer, and is accused of using […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body of missing man found in Pickaway County creek

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man reported missing this week was found dead in a Pickaway County creek. Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said Thursday that Brian Adams, 50, of Williamsport was reported missing Monday by family members. Detectives received a tip the next day and responded to Deer Creek, where a body was found […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC4 Columbus

Hocking County faces clean up after Wednesday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Storms wreaked havoc across Ohio Wednesday night and some areas faced tornado warnings as well. Hocking County was one of those places which had a tornado warning had a busy day of clean up Thursday. There have been a lot of down trees and a lot of debris, especially down some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Falling tree kills tractor driver in Coshocton

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man brush-hogging a farm field was killed on Thursday evening after a tree fell on him. Charles Stricker, 71, of Warsaw, was driving a tractor with a brush hog when it caught on a tree along the wood line, according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. The brush hog pulled […]
COSHOCTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power outages, storm damage in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Strong thunderstorms and possible tornadoes carved a path of destruction through central Ohio Wednesday evening, leaving hundreds without power for hours and toppling trees across the region. As of 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, all watches and warnings have expired for central Ohio. South Central Power reported...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marion man dies in single-vehicle crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers from Marion County released the names of a victim killed in a crash on Thursday morning. Jeffrey Hixson, 65, of Marion, drove a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on State Route 739 at about 7 a.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Hixon’s car went off the […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio changes course on new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 18,247 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the virus back on the rise in the state. Ohio's COVID-19 cases showed signs of slowing last week as it marked little more than 17,000 new cases, and ended an eight-week streak of consistent rises in […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Charges against 18-year-old in death of 17-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police have identified the suspect accused of shooting and killing a 17-year-old in November. Columbus police said Thursday that Imajawon Lamar Johnson, 18, was charged with the murder of Jakwan Lee Radford, 17. Johnson, who will face a murder charge, is in the Franklin County Jail. Police arrived in the 7000 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy