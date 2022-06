Stade de France CCTV footage from the night of the Champions League final has already been deleted, an official from the French Football Federation has confirmed. Liverpool fans have been blamed by the French authorities for the chaos outside the ground ahead of the 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid, which saw thousands of supporters locked out and then tear-gassed by police. France's sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera and Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin have both blamed ticketless fans or supporters with forgeries trying to get in.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO