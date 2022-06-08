Ganna wins Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4 time trial
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) lived up to expectations to win the 31.9km flat time trial stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné but Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) was only 2.3 seconds slower and extended his overall race lead by taking a chunk of time on all his overall rivals.
Ganna, the world time trial champion, blasted over the zig-zag shaped course between Montbrison and La Bâtie d'Urfé on the country lanes of central France to the west of Lyon at close to 54km/h.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) started last in the leader's jersey and started fast, even catching his four-minute man Victor Lafay (Cofidis) and nearly passing his two-minute man David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) to take some kind of revenge for the defeat in the stage 3 sprint .
Van Aert was timed as ten seconds faster than Ganna after 11.6km but faded somewhat and was ten seconds slower with 10.9km to go. He bounced back to finish with a time of 35:34, so only 2.3 seconds slower.
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) was third fastest. The British time trial champion set a time of 35:49, 17 seconds slower than Ganna. Italy's Matteo Cattaneo (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) was fourth at 39 seconds.
The best-placed 26 riders started the time trial divided by just 23 seconds in the general classification. The final high mountain stages will perhaps decide the winner of the Critérium du Dauphiné but the time trial shook out the classification and showed who are still real overall contenders.
Van Aert now leads Cattaneo by 53 seconds, with his teammate and fellow team leader Primož Roglič third at 56 seconds. Jonas Vingegaard completed Jumbo-Visma's strength in depth in fourth place at 1:26.
“It was a long day in the hot seat but in the end it’s important not to stand up from this seat. Wout arrived really close but I was lucky that I won,” Ganna said.
“When I saw it was raining this morning, I didn;t think it was a super day but then we were lucky with the sun and ther course was dry for everyone. That meant it was the same conditions for everyone. That’s important to compare us.”
Van Aert searched out Ganna to congratulate him, just as he did after being defeated at the 2021 world championships.
“It's a time trial and it's always honest,” Van Aert said. “Only two seconds, it's not a lot but still it's a difference. I got beat by the world champion. I like to win but I have to accept it and I'm happy with my performance.”
Ganna was equally as sporting.
“Every time it’s close (between us),” Ganna said. “He’s super strong and we saw that yesterday, he was really close to the finish line to win. He’s a super athlete and you can only say ‘chapeau’ to him.”
Ganna’s win makes him a natural favourite for the opening Tour de France time trial in Copenhagen but he pointed out that he has to first secure a place in the eight-rider Ineos Grenadiers line-up.
“Copenhagen is close but we've got time. We will wait and see if I’m in Copenhagen or not,” he said.
How it unfolded
Ganna was a very early starter after easing up during Tuesday’s hilly stage but was always going to be the rider to beat and the best candidate for a long spell on the hot seat.
The Italian looked relaxed on the start ramp but powered a new white time trial bike on the zig-zag course at close to 54km/h. He was 39 seconds faster than Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco) at the intermediate time point after 21km and went on to beat the Australian by 53 seconds.
Hayter started later than his teammate but gave his all. He was 30 seconds slower than Ganna at the 21km time check but rode a strong negative split strategy, somehow pulling 13 second back in the final 10km.
As well as the battle for stage victory, the overall contenders were racing to gain precious seconds or limit their losses to their rivals.
Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) was one of the first of the GC contenders to start and the Dane impressed as usual in time trials, setting 36:44. That was 1:11 slower than Ganna but lifted him 22 places to fourth overall.
Tao Geogheghan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) also impressed, setting a time of 37:03 to finish ninth and so rose to seventh overall, 1:45 down on van Aert but much close to Roglič, Vingegaard and so in the mix for the final podium places.
Juan Ayuso was tenth and climbed to eighth overall, at 1:48, becoming UAE Team Emirates leader after Brandon McNulty bike issues. The American was perhaps a threat to Ganna for the stage victory and a real overall contender but his race fell apart after just four kilometres. He appeared to drop his chain and was forced to stop, banging his bars in frustration.
A team mechanic tried to resolve the problem rather than give McNulty another bike but that cost him almost a minute. He bravely tried to fight back but finished 2:21 down on Ganna and so slipped to 20th at 2:35.
Damian Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) impressed for a pure climber, beating Geoghegan Hart by six seconds and climbing to sixth overall at 1:39. The USA’s Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) lost the young rider’s white jersey to Hayter but rode well. He is 1:50 down on Van Aert and ninth overall. Australia’s Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën) is still in the top ten at 2:00.
Roglič impressed as always despite perhaps not being at his very best. He avoided any risks and gradually lost time, losing 42 seconds to Ganna and 40 to teammate Van Aert. With Van Aert now 56 seconds ahead of him and Vingegaard only 30 seconds behind him, it will be fascinating to see how Jumbo-Visma play out their team tactics in the high mountains.
Stage 3 winner Gaudu was the biggest loser and biggest GC slider of the day. The French climber held off Van Aert at the line but that was of little consolation. He slipped from second overall to 12th and is now 2:03 down on Van Aert and more than a minute down on Roglič.
Thursday’s stage is another hilly affair, over 162.3km between Thizy-les-Bourgs and Chaintré as the race finally heads towards the Alps.
Saturday’s see the riders race to Gap, with the short but intense mountain stage from Saint-Chaffrey to Vaujany climbing the mighty Col du Galibier and Col du la Croix de fer, while Sunday’s final stage goes over the Col de la Colombière and finishes atop the Plateau de Solaison, with an 11.4km climb to the finish.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:35:32
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:02
|3
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:17
|4
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:39
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:42
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:00:53
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:12
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:25
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:31
|10
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:34
|11
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:01:36
|12
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:40
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:41
|14
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:01:46
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:48
|16
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:50
|17
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:51
|18
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:52
|19
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|20
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:55
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:58
|22
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:59
|24
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:01
|25
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:05
|26
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:02:06
|27
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|28
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|29
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:19
|30
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|31
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|32
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:21
|33
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:22
|34
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:02:25
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|36
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|37
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:27
|38
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:02:28
|39
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:02:29
|40
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:30
|41
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:33
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:34
|44
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:35
|45
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:38
|46
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|47
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|48
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:43
|49
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:02:44
|50
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:45
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:47
|52
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:48
|53
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:52
|54
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:53
|55
|Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|56
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:55
|57
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:58
|58
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|60
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:02:59
|61
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:01
|62
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|63
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:04
|64
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:03:06
|65
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:07
|66
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:03:08
|67
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:03:16
|68
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:21
|69
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:03:22
|70
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|0:03:24
|71
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:25
|72
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
|73
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:26
|74
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:28
|75
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:33
|76
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:34
|77
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:36
|78
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
|79
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:37
|80
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:03:40
|81
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:03:42
|82
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|83
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:43
|84
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:45
|85
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:49
|86
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|87
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:03:52
|88
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|89
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:54
|90
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|91
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:55
|92
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:01
|93
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:04:02
|94
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:04:03
|95
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|0:04:05
|96
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:04:07
|97
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:12
|98
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:04:17
|99
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|101
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:18
|102
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:20
|103
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:04:21
|104
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:04:23
|105
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:04:24
|106
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:04:27
|107
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:04:29
|109
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:31
|110
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:04:36
|111
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:04:39
|112
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|113
|Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost
|114
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:42
|115
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:04:44
|116
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:04:46
|117
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:04:47
|118
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:49
|119
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04:51
|120
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:52
|121
|James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:04:54
|122
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:04:59
|123
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|124
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:08
|125
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|126
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:09
|127
|Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:11
|128
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:14
|129
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|130
|François Bidard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:19
|131
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:05:22
|132
|Taj Jones (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|133
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:27
|134
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:32
|135
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:33
|136
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|137
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:36
|138
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:05:40
|139
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:52
|140
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:05:57
|141
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:05:58
|142
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:03
|143
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:18
|144
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:06:19
|145
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|146
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:06:49
|147
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:06:54
|148
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|0:07:32
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|3
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|4
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|6
|6
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|5
|7
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|10
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:35:49
|2
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:17
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:01:19
|4
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:33
|5
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:01:38
|6
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:01:49
|7
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|8
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|9
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|10
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:04
|11
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:02:08
|12
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:02:10
|13
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:13
|14
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:02:21
|15
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:02:27
|17
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:36
|18
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:41
|19
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:03:05
|20
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:08
|21
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:11
|22
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:16
|23
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:03:23
|24
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:28
|25
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:44
|26
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:50
|27
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:04:00
|28
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|29
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:04:07
|30
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:10
|31
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:04:12
|32
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:25
|33
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:35
|34
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:51
|35
|Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:54
|36
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:57
|37
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|38
|Taj Jones (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:05:05
|39
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|40
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:16
|41
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:05:41
|43
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:06:02
|44
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|45
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|0:07:15
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|1:48:24
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:08
|3
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:02:23
|4
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:36
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:03:51
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:17
|7
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:24
|8
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:04:59
|9
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:05
|10
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:21
|11
|AG2R Citroen Team
|0:05:29
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:39
|13
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|14
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:06:27
|16
|Team DSM
|0:07:18
|17
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|18
|Cofidis
|0:07:48
|19
|B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:07:59
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|21
|Israel-Premier Tech
|0:09:10
|22
|TotalEnergies
|0:09:23
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|13:26:06
|2
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:00:53
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:56
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:26
|5
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:39
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:45
|8
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:48
|9
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|10
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:02:00
|11
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:02
|12
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:03
|13
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|14
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:12
|15
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:15
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:19
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:26
|18
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|19
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:35
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:37
|22
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:02:39
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|24
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:02:42
|25
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:52
|26
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|27
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:05
|28
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:06
|29
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:18
|30
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:21
|32
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:31
|33
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:34
|34
|George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:37
|35
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:03:38
|36
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:39
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:03:49
|38
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:03:51
|39
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|0:03:55
|40
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:59
|41
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:04:03
|42
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:05
|43
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:04:16
|44
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04:19
|45
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:04:24
|46
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:30
|47
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:04:49
|48
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|49
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:57
|50
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:05:02
|51
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:03
|52
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:04
|53
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:05:13
|54
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|55
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:05:19
|56
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:21
|57
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:05:25
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:29
|59
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:31
|60
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:05:45
|61
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:05:59
|62
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:05
|63
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|64
|Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:06
|65
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|0:06:11
|66
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:06:22
|67
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:06:23
|68
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:06:27
|69
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:06:33
|70
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:35
|71
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:06:48
|72
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:06:54
|73
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:06:57
|74
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:07:15
|75
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:07:16
|76
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:07:23
|77
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:28
|78
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:29
|79
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:53
|80
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:07:57
|81
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:01
|82
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:08:18
|83
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:30
|84
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:38
|85
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:08:47
|86
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:08:51
|87
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:09:01
|88
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:09:22
|89
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:23
|90
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:54
|91
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|92
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:10:03
|93
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:17
|94
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:35
|95
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:40
|96
|François Bidard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:10:44
|97
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:23
|98
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|0:11:47
|99
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:11:59
|100
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Movistar Team
|0:12:05
|101
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:12:17
|102
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:23
|103
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:52
|104
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:12:59
|105
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:13:01
|106
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:13:25
|107
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:14:17
|108
|Mark Padun (Ukr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:14:27
|109
|James Shaw (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:14:44
|110
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:15:03
|111
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:32
|112
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:15:50
|113
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:38
|114
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:06
|115
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:28
|116
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:19:03
|117
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:18
|118
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:20:07
|119
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma
|0:20:20
|120
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:21:42
|121
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:29
|122
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:34
|123
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:23:57
|124
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:24:55
|125
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:25
|126
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:31
|127
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:26:58
|128
|Alex Edmondson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:27:11
|129
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:27:41
|130
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:27:45
|131
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:28:14
|132
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:18
|133
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:29:07
|134
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:31:27
|135
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Bahrain Victorious
|0:31:37
|136
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|0:33:34
|137
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|138
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:34:31
|139
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:49
|140
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:35:00
|141
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:37:37
|142
|Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:39:06
|143
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:41:55
|144
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:43:34
|145
|Taj Jones (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|146
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) TotalEnergies
|0:44:54
|147
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:48:31
|148
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|0:49:45
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|63
|2
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|44
|3
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|28
|4
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|28
|5
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|26
|6
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|26
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|25
|8
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|20
|9
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|20
|10
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|16
|11
|Edvald Boasson-Hagen (Nor) TotalEnergies
|16
|12
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|13
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|14
|15
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|16
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|10
|17
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|18
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|19
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|8
|20
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|8
|21
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|8
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|23
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|6
|24
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|25
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|26
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|6
|27
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM
|6
|28
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|6
|29
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|5
|30
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|5
|31
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|32
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|4
|33
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|34
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|35
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|2
|36
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|37
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) B&B Hotels-KTM
|12
|2
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies
|7
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|4
|Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|4
|6
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|4
|7
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|8
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|10
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-KTM
|2
|11
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|12
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost
|1
|13
|Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|1
|14
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13:27:32
|2
|Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:22
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|5
|Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|7
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:01:26
|8
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:01:39
|9
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM
|0:02:12
|10
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:13
|11
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:39
|12
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:02:53
|13
|Javier Romo Oliver (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:03:23
|14
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:03:37
|15
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:04:19
|16
|Hugo Page (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:39
|17
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:45
|18
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:01
|19
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:09
|20
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:05:50
|21
|Michael Storer (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|0:06:02
|22
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|0:06:52
|23
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Arkea-Samsic
|0:07:12
|24
|Sean Quinn (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|0:07:21
|25
|Harry Sweeny (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:28
|26
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|27
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:09
|28
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:26
|29
|Marco Brenner (Ger) Team DSM
|0:11:33
|30
|Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:06
|31
|Kevin Colleoni (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:14:24
|32
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:23:29
|33
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:59
|34
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|0:25:32
|35
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:26:48
|36
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:27:41
|37
|Miguel Heidemann (Ger) B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:30:01
|38
|Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Movistar Team
|0:32:08
|39
|Julius Johansen (Den) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|40
|Sandy Dujardin (Fra) TotalEnergies
|0:33:05
|41
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:23
|42
|Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:40
|43
|Taj Jones (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|0:42:08
|44
|Matthew Walls (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:47:05
|45
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|0:48:19
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|40:20:56
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:23
|3
|QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
|0:02:40
|4
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:28
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:04:25
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:53
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:10
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:22
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:24
|10
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:06:40
|11
|Arkea-Samsic
|0:07:52
|12
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:09:25
|13
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:09:49
|14
|Cofidis
|0:10:02
|15
|AG2R Citroen Team
|0:11:03
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:11:29
|17
|Israel-Premier Tech
|0:12:14
|18
|Team DSM
|0:12:17
|19
|Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:42
|20
|B&B Hotels-KTM
|0:12:57
|21
|TotalEnergies
|0:20:35
|22
|BikeExchange-Jayco
|0:27:38
