World Ocean Day: Sea Life staff urge public to reduce plastic pollution to protect marine life

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 3 days ago

Staff at Sea Life Blackpool have urged people to do more to protect the marine ecosystem as the planet celebrates World Oceans Day on 8 June.

This video shows 23-year-old giant green turtle Phoenix, whose species is endangered in the wild.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, green turtles are under threat from the overharvesting of their eggs, hunting of adults, being caught in fishing equipment and the loss of nesting beach sites.

Sea Life aquarist Katie Seddon said that approximately 100,000 marine mammals are affected by plastic pollution.

The Independent

Mystery as thousands of dead fish found in Glasgow pond

Thousands of dead fish have mysteriously been found floating in a pond in Glasgow. The fish appeared in one of the ponds in the city’s Richmond Park, sparking concern among locals.Lisa Gillen, 49, said she spotted dozens of “little white things” on the surface of the body of water while walking her dogs with her daughter on Wednesday.The mother said she was shocked to learn they were actually dead fish – especially since she had only ever known tadpoles to live in the waters.She told The Independent: “We found it was absolutely shocking and upsetting.“I was with my daughter and...
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

