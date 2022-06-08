ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et steakhouse ranked as one of London’s worst restaurants

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PBco_0g4LToha00

Salt Bae ’s Nusr-Et steakhouse in London has been ranked as one of the worst restaurants in the capital on TripAdvisor .

The eatery dominated social media feeds in the weeks after it opened its doors in September 2021, and quickly earned a reputation for its eye-watering prices.

Less than a year later, the establishment currently ranks as the 17,426th best restaurant out of 17,495 in London – just 69 places above the worst-rated place to eat.

Overall, the restaurant is rated two stars out of the potential five and has 132 reviews.

Of these, 30 rate the restaurant as “excellent”, while 76 give it the lowest rating of “terrible”.

One review called the restaurant a “complete disgrace” with “completely bland” food.

“Would [have] been better off at a Harvester or local pub,” they said. “And the prices are ridiculous just for some overhyped social media’s idea of how food is because a few “celebrities” have been there…. Stay away, like MILES away!!!”

Another customer said they had a bad experience due to the restaurant’s customer service.

“Considering how much you’re paying; the service is terrible. They changed our table twice to accommodate walk-ins,” the review said.

“We were rushed by the staff to order and then rushed to pay the bill and leave. They brought the bill to us without asking before we had even finished dessert! Not worth the price.”

The eatery’s owner, Nusret Gökçe, rose to popularity after a video of him cutting meat and sprinkling salt on it using his now-signature flick went viral on social media, earning him the moniker “Salt Bae”.

The opening of the London restaurant was met with much excitement, but fans were left shocked by the steep prices.

Its menu includes a gold covered tomahawk steak for £1,450, a portion of mashed potato for £12 and a single serving of Coca-cola for £9.

One visitor said the steakhouse was “a disgrace” to London’s culinary scene.

“I was on a business meeting in Knightsbridge where I decided to check this restaurant out. To my dismay the service was very well below the usual standard I am usually acquainted with...but the worst part of it was the entire menu and the prices!!” they wrote.

“I’ve never seen such outrageous pricing in my life... I was utterly dismayed and horrified!! My advice to all is, stay very well away from this establishment, it’s utterly overpriced, and not worth the astronomical prices they charge. It’s a disgrace to the culinary world of London.

However, some people have had positive experiences at the steakhouse.

“Very good restaurant! My favourite in London,” one visitor wrote. “Great service, kind and professional waiters and very tasty food. Hope to see you again!”

Another said the food and service was “amazing”.

“One of the Turkish managers of the team served us carpaccio; it was the best carpaccio I’ve ever tried,” they wrote.

“As main course we ordered [the] lokum beef and burger [and] also ottoman salad… it was the best burger especially the bread.

“Everything was so fresh. We finished our meal with Turkish baklava of course. The service was incredible and creative. The waiters are very talented. Different shows for different food. We will definitely come back to have more delicious food.”

The Independent has contacted Nusr-Et London for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

When is Popeyes selling its fried chicken for 59 cents?

WITH inflation and notorious gas prices, saving money on food can be a great life hack right now. To celebrate Popeyes' 50th anniversary, the fast-food icon will sell its fried chicken for only 59 cents starting on June 12, 2022. When did Popeyes first open?. Popeyes opened its first location...
ARABI, LA
Mashed

Grubhub Still Owes NYC Restaurants Money Over Its Failed Free Lunch Promo

Grubhub has been described as a pioneer among food delivery apps. But perhaps "cowboy" is more apt. To wit, in 2020, a class-action lawsuit accused Grubhub of listing restaurants on its platform without the permission of said restaurants, per Class Law Group. The following year, the City of Chicago alleged Grubhub engaged in deceptive pricing tactics (via Eater Chicago). Now Grubhub's pricing tactics are being called into question once again, this time in a lawsuit brought in March by the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, who alleges, among other things, that customers in the D.C. area were charged by Grubhub for deliveries advertised as free (per TechCrunch).
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steakhouse#Pub#Food Drink#Salt Bae#Nusr Et#Tripadvisor
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022

The perennial steak chain has been impacted by several recent business issues, including remaining debt incurred during the height of the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RestaurantClicks.com, SPGlobal.com, and Investors.BloominBrands.com.
TAMPA, FL
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Burgers for National Hamburger Day

Have you ever found yourself searching for a burger at lunchtime and having no luck at all? It's hard out there. You’re wondering if anyone in this city even makes burgers at all. Thank Zeus, there’s a National Hamburger Day this Saturday. Otherwise, where would you ever find a burger?
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Offers Breakfast Sandwich Deal for Limited Time

McDonald's is hoping to help guests start their mornings right by helping them save a few bucks. For a limited time only, the Golden Arches is offering customers the chance to grab two fan-favorite breakfast sandwiches for just $5. The deal is currently being offered at participating McDonald's Canada locations....
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Secret Menu Features Controversial New Burger

It's no secret that just about every fast-food chain has a secret menu, but one fan-created item on the McDonald's Secret Menu is generating plenty of buzz, for better or for worse. Alongside things like the Poor Man's Big Mac and the McCrepe, the Secret Menu also boasts the McNasty burger menu hack, and it certainly lives up to its name.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

McDonald’s new summer menu includes halloumi fries and tiramisu McFlurry

McDonald’s is embracing summer with a brand new selection of items, including halloumi fries, inspired by the flavours of the Mediterranean.The fast-food chain is introducing the new products in two separate waves over the summer months, with items themed around the “Taste of Italy”.Two new burgers will be available for purchase, alongside mozzarella dippers and a tiramisu-flavoured McFlurry.The Italian Stack burger consists of two beef patties, mozzarella cheese, crispy onions, crunchy lettuce, tomato sauce, toasted tomato and a cheesy sauce on a warm herb bun.Meanwhile, the Crispy Chicken Italiano burger contains a crispy chicken fillet with basil pesto, mozzarella, tomato,...
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

TikToker Roasted for Paying $30 to Sit in Airport Box for an Hour, Sparks Debate

It's no secret that air travel is high up there on the list of things that are just downright awful. From having to deal with delays, fighting with airlines to get refunds/compensation for delayed/canceled flights, scrambling to make connecting flights in crap airports that are almost always leaking or have the lights out in entire sections (here's looking at you Chicago O'Hare.)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
deseret.com

Russia reveals new logo to replace McDonald’s

McDonald’s is officially being replaced in Russia with a new unnamed restaurant, with the logo revealed ahead of the grand reopening on June 12. According to The Guardian, the date coincides with Russia Day, the country’s independence day. The reopening will take place at Puskin Square, which is also the first location McDonald’s opened in the former Soviet country in 1990.
RESTAURANTS
thebrag.com

Aussie restaurant ‘Karen’s Diner’ has gone viral for its trademark rude service

An Aussie entrepreneur has launched a number of restaurants called Karen’s Diner, with the concept of bad service, rude staff and ‘Karen’ like managers. The name references the recent ‘Karen’ phenomenon; a word that’s being used to describe women who are entitled and rude. Urban Dictionary describes a ‘Karen’ as, “a pejorative name associated with uptight, middle-class, do-gooder types of white women.”
RESTAURANTS
Hello Magazine

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley is a vision in striking neon dress

Simone Ashley's grip on the fashion industry is quite something. The Bridgerton actress has not only captivated audiences with her performance as Miss Kate Sharma on the hit Netflix show, but also with her unparalleled sense of style. The 27-year-old's latest look to ignite interest is a designer number that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Zahawi praises university ties with Europe as he meets Portugal’s president

Nadhim Zahawi has praised the UK’s strong ties with Europe in higher education as he met the president of Portugal.The Education Secretary visited Imperial College London alongside the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the country’s prime minister, Antonio Costa.During the visit, they explored the university’s data observatory, where they saw images of the Mars Rover, science laboratories and Imperial’s ocean wave basin – where different waves are simulated as part of research into renewable energy.Mr Zahawi thanked the president for the visit, adding: “For those of you that don’t know, I am also a fan of Manchester...
EUROPE
Food Network

Man Sets New Record for Eating World’s Hottest Pepper

There are two types of people in this world: those who would avoid eating a Carolina Reaper chili pepper, known as the world’s hottest pepper, at all costs, and those who are game to try it. And then there’s Gregory Foster, who just broke a Guinness World Record by scarfing down three of the mind-blowingly hot peppers in a mere 8.72 seconds like it was no big deal, after already having eaten three of them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

691K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy