‘Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?’ Trailer: Jeffrey Epstein’s Confidante Slithers Into Starz Docuseries

True crime docuseries “Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell ?” asks — and promises to answer — why an educated socialite heiress would prey on other women. It seems thousands more people are wondering the same thing.

The three-part docuseries investigates how “socialite turned sex trafficker” Maxwell became entangled with convicted abuser Jeffrey Epstein for decades. The All3Media-produced series premieres Friday, June 24 at midnight on the Starz ’s app and on-demand platforms. The first episode will air on the Starz channel Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with the next two episodes following weekly.

“Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?” works backward to see why Maxwell was convicted on sex-trafficking charges in December 2021; she is awaiting sentencing on June 28.

“We have grown used to stories of men preying on young women,” executive producer Dorothy Byrne said in a press statement. “The story of Ghislaine Maxwell shocks and fascinates because she was a woman who preyed on young women. She used the fact that she was a middle-aged woman with a cut-glass English accent to lure vulnerable young women.”

The Oxford-educated youngest daughter of late publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell mingled among royals like Prince Andrew and a slew of international celebrities and politicians. Years later, she was on trial for sex abuse for conspiring with Epstein, who died by (allegedly) suicide while awaiting trial on similar charges. After Epstein’s death, Maxwell fled, and the FBI had to track her down in July 2020, finding her hiding out in New Hampshire.

The docuseries interviews Maxwell’s friends, acquaintances, and confidants to chart Maxwell’s demise.

Byrne (“Leaving Neverland”) exec-produces alongside Mike Lerner (“Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer”). Erica Gornall (“Saudi Women’s Driving School”) directs the series with Katherine Haywood (“Starbucks and Nespresso: The Truth About Your Coffee”) produces.

Maxwell was previously at the center of another documentary series, Peacock’s “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell,” which debuted in 2021. Paramount+ also premiered the four-part docuseries “Ghislaine — Partner In Crime” in April 2022, which featured exclusive interviews with Maxwell’s siblings Ian, Kevin, and Isabel Maxwell, as well as her alleged victims and Juror #50 from Maxwell’s trial Scotty David.

“Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?” premieres June 26 on Starz.

