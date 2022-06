Law enforcement apprehended a subject early Friday morning after warning on Thursday that they were looking for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 16 East. According to a press release from the Buffalo Police Department, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office notified local law enforcement on Thursday that they were pursuing a vehicle and requested assistance. At around noon, Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers began pursuing the vehicle on Highway 14 at high speeds.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO