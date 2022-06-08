ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Faulty wiring caused Flint fire that killed 2 young brothers

 3 days ago

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A house fire that killed two young brothers in Flint last month was caused by faulty wiring in the home’s living room, fire investigators said.

The Michigan State Fire Marshal worked with Flint police to determine that faulty wiring sparked the May 28 blaze that killed Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9.

Fire investigators said the home did not have working smoke alarms on the night of the fire.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two children as a result of a house fire,” Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton said in a statement issued by the city. “I grieve for the parents and family members who are suffering through this unimaginable loss and I join in prayer as our community supports this family.”

Barton said seven people have died in Flint since Memorial Day weekend in two house fires and neither of those homes had smoke detectors.

Those deaths include three children and their parents who died Monda y in a house fire. Another sibling of the children was injured in that early morning fire.

