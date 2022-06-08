Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Top 20 Safest Big Cities In America

Photo: Getty Images

Safety is always a concern when people are choosing a city to live in .

Cheapism compiled a list of America's top 20 safest big cities. The website states, "Among America's larger population centers (over 200,000 residents), these are the 20 safest big cities in the U.S. in 2018 according to data from neighborhood watchdog site, Niche ."

Arizona has two of the top 20 cities on the list, with one of them even being the third-safest big city in America. Scottsdale came in at number three on the list. The website explains:

"Scottsdale is a Phoenix suburb known for its relaxing spas and pristine golf courses that boost its thriving tourism industry. Rates of property and violent crime, especially murder, are both low in the resort town, with only the incidence of rape (45 per 100,000) surpassing the national average of 41."

Mesa came in at number 14. The website cites the city's well-rated school system and number undergraduate institutions as a leading factor in safety.

Here are all the top 20 safest big cities in America:

Irvine, CA Plano, TX Scottsdale, AZ Virginia Beach, VA Boise, ID Henderson, NV El Paso, TX Irving, TX Lincoln, NE Laredo, TX Madison, WI Anaheim, CA New York City, NY Mesa, AZ San Diego, CA Austin, TX Arlington, TX San Jose, CA Lexington, KY Aurora, CO

