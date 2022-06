Three men were arrested after a traffic stop in Sedalia on Tuesday, June 7. According to a press release from the Sedalia Police Department, Crime Resolution Unit detectives noticed a passenger in the back seat trying to hide his face and provide a false name. He was found to be 41-year-old David J. Dotson with an active Morgan County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of tampering with a motor vehicle, with a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO