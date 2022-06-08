How the GOP did in the California Primary? Paris Dennard breaks down the Primary Elections

The next release of unofficial results Thursday evening showed John McCann still ahead in the city's officially nonpartisan mayoral race with 31.54% of the vote, according to the county Registrar of Voters website. McCann, a Republican, had garnered 9,668 votes by Thursday night. Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, was in second...
All members of the San Diego congressional delegation except Republican Rep. Darrell Issa voted for two bills intended to reduce gun violence in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. The House of Representatives voted Wednesday on the Protecting Our Kids Act and Thursday on the Federal Extreme Risk...
More than 360,000 people left California in 2021, in what some are calling "The California Exodus" — many leaving for states like Texas, Arizona and Washington. And a rising number of former Californians are migrating out of the country altogether and are instead heading south of the border. Many are seeking a more relaxed and affordable lifestyle in Mexico.
Still, Lombardo — who declared in a debate late last month that “for all practical purposes, this primary is over” — appears well on track to win the primary election next week and proceed to the general election against Gov. Steve Sisolak.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego Friday implemented stricter water restrictions following a statewide order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, restrictions which will remain in effect for a year. Don Billings, Former Chair, City of San Diego Independent Rates Oversight Committee, joined KUSI to talk more about...
County Undersheriff Kelly Martinez Thursday evening was leading in the race for sheriff with 38% percent of the vote, according to the Registrar of Voters website. With 165,274 votes counted, Martinez was ahead of six other candidates vying for sheriff in Tuesday's election, following the retirement earlier this year of longtime sheriff's department head Bill Gore.
For the first time since 1890, a California gubernatorial candidate in the general election will hail from Northern California. State Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) finished in second place Tuesday night to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Because of the top-two primary system in California, it was good enough to advance to November.
Still, the state Republican Party and several candidates, including Lombardo, have urged voters to ignore messaging from Patriot Freedom Fund.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Co-founder of the community group ReOpen San Diego, Amy Reichert, is officially the Republican candidate who will face off with incumbent, Chair Nathan Fletcher, in the race to represent San Diego County’s District 4. Fletcher easily won the primary, but Reichert secured second place,...
Voting hand with ballot and wooden box. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The painful slog involving opening envelopes and feeding oversized ballots into a machine continues in Riverside County. Damaged ballots or ballots that were not marked appropriately, have to be duplicated by hand, meaning a poll worker has to take a clean ballot and mark your selections on that clean ballot and try to feed that ballot into the machine.
Those in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties who advocated for change in key positions related to policing and criminal justice will have to wait another cycle as those who voted in Tuesday’s primary elected to remain with the status quo. The majority of voters who cast ballots in two...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of the most watched races in the June primary was a special election to replace former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who resigned from the seat. Democrat Georgette Gomez and Democrat David Alvarez were the two frontrunners, with Gomez being the far-left candidate, endorsed by Gonzalez.
The chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol opened a prime-time hearing on Thursday, declaring the attack put America's constitutional democracy at risk. The remarks from Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, came as the House committee planned to show new video...
New unofficial election results released Thursday changed nothing in state Assembly District 76, where incumbent San Diego Democrat Brian Maienschein holds a little more than 50 percent of the vote, or in any of the other local assembly races. Republican Kristie Bruce-Lane continues to hold 27 percent and Del Sur...
