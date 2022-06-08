ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

How the GOP did in the California Primary? Paris Dennard breaks down the Primary Elections

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election Day is now over and...

www.kusi.com

NBC San Diego

California Primary Election: Update on Chula Vista Mayor's Race

The next release of unofficial results Thursday evening showed John McCann still ahead in the city's officially nonpartisan mayoral race with 31.54% of the vote, according to the county Registrar of Voters website. McCann, a Republican, had garnered 9,668 votes by Thursday night. Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, was in second...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CNBC

The California exodus continues as residents head south of the border

More than 360,000 people left California in 2021, in what some are calling "The California Exodus" — many leaving for states like Texas, Arizona and Washington. And a rising number of former Californians are migrating out of the country altogether and are instead heading south of the border. Many are seeking a more relaxed and affordable lifestyle in Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Poll: Lombardo maintains GOP governor primary lead; LG and SOS races remain close

Still, Lombardo — who declared in a debate late last month that “for all practical purposes, this primary is over” — appears well on track to win the primary election next week and proceed to the general election against Gov. Steve Sisolak. The post Poll: Lombardo maintains GOP governor primary lead; LG and SOS races remain close appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
kusi.com

San Diego introduces more water restrictions as drought grips California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego Friday implemented stricter water restrictions following a statewide order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, restrictions which will remain in effect for a year. Don Billings, Former Chair, City of San Diego Independent Rates Oversight Committee, joined KUSI to talk more about...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

California Primary Election: Update on San Diego County Sheriff Race

County Undersheriff Kelly Martinez Thursday evening was leading in the race for sheriff with 38% percent of the vote, according to the Registrar of Voters website. With 165,274 votes counted, Martinez was ahead of six other candidates vying for sheriff in Tuesday's election, following the retirement earlier this year of longtime sheriff's department head Bill Gore.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

…The Count Goes On; Ballots Still Arriving By Mail; Hestrin, Bianco Still Sniffing Victory

Voting hand with ballot and wooden box. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. The painful slog involving opening envelopes and feeding oversized ballots into a machine continues in Riverside County. Damaged ballots or ballots that were not marked appropriately, have to be duplicated by hand, meaning a poll worker has to take a clean ballot and mark your selections on that clean ballot and try to feed that ballot into the machine.
PORTLAND, OR
ranchosantafereview.com

New numbers released for state Assembly races

New unofficial election results released Thursday changed nothing in state Assembly District 76, where incumbent San Diego Democrat Brian Maienschein holds a little more than 50 percent of the vote, or in any of the other local assembly races. Republican Kristie Bruce-Lane continues to hold 27 percent and Del Sur...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

