Grandson Of Murder Victim Accused Of Fighting Police

Authorities in Colorado announced that a Grand Junction woman who was missing for the past four years has been found dead at her former home. Sylvia Frens went missing in May 2018 and her daughter contacted authorities. Initially, according to KKCO, authorities smelled a foul odor coming from the bedroom as well as a brown stain that was apparent on the floor. It was tested, but was determined not to have been blood.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO