Committee on Oversight, Reform holding hearing on gun violence

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is holding a hearing on gun violence in the United States.

The hearing to examine the “gun violence epidemic,” according to NBC.

Those testifying include a fourth grade student from Robb Elementary School.

According to a report from NBC, Miah Cerrillo, testified the gunman said ‘goodnight’ as they hid behind their teacher’s desk and he shot their teacher in the head.

“The 11-year-old described how she put blood all over herself, ‘stayed quiet’ and got her dead teacher’s phone to call 911,” according to NBC.

Cerrillo shook her head and “I don’t want it to happen again” after she was asked if she felt safe at school after the shooting.

According to NBC , survivors and family members of victims from the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo New York are expected to testify.

“The first panel features Zeneta Everhart, mother of Zaire Goodman, 20, who was shot in the neck and survived in the Buffalo shooting; Roy Guerrero, Uvalde’s only pediatrician who also helped treat victims; Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio, the mother of Lexi Rubio who was shot and killed in Uvalde; and Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School who survived the shooting after smearing her dead classmate’s blood on herself and pretended to be dead,” a NBC report stated .

