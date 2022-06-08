ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Committee on Oversight, Reform holding hearing on gun violence

By Daisy Ruth
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is holding a hearing on gun violence in the United States.

The hearing to examine the “gun violence epidemic,” according to NBC.

1 found dead during Wimauma standoff; man barricaded with person

Those testifying include a fourth grade student from Robb Elementary School.

According to a report from NBC, Miah Cerrillo, testified the gunman said ‘goodnight’ as they hid behind their teacher’s desk and he shot their teacher in the head.

“The 11-year-old described how she put blood all over herself, ‘stayed quiet’ and got her dead teacher’s phone to call 911,” according to NBC.

Cerrillo shook her head and “I don’t want it to happen again” after she was asked if she felt safe at school after the shooting.

According to NBC , survivors and family members of victims from the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo New York are expected to testify.

“The first panel features Zeneta Everhart, mother of Zaire Goodman, 20, who was shot in the neck and survived in the Buffalo shooting; Roy Guerrero, Uvalde’s only pediatrician who also helped treat victims; Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio, the mother of Lexi Rubio who was shot and killed in Uvalde; and Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School who survived the shooting after smearing her dead classmate’s blood on herself and pretended to be dead,” a NBC report stated .

Related
Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response

The Texas school police chief criticized for his actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history said in his first extensive comments, published Thursday, that he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded and assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks

The House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.
BUFFALO, NY
