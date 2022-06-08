ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X Teases Track Dissing BET Over Awards Snub, Network Issues Statement

Lil Nas X teases his NBA Young Boy-assisted track “Late To The Party,” in which he disses BET after getting ZERO nominations.

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Lil Nas X beat the one-hit wonder allegations and has consistently delivered hit after hit and even performed at this year’s Grammys . When BET dropped their nominees for this year’s BET Awards, he was noticeably absent and it didn’t take long for him to address the matter on social media.

Since then, Lil Nas X has not let the issue go, questioning how he delivered another song, “Industry Baby” with the longest run at #1 on the Billboard charts second to only himself for “Old Town Road.” “Industry Baby” featured Jack Harlow and was co-produced by Kanye West, who are both nominated for other songs despite Lil Nas X giving both their biggest songs as of late.

Lil Nas X previews new track dissing BET Awards

In the aftermath, Lil Nas X took to social media to preview a new track featuring NBA Young Boy called “Late To The Party” in which he disses BET.

Outside of the diss track and trolling, Lil Nas X expressed on Twitter this was deeper than awards and more about homophobia in our community.

After he dropped the clip, BET issued a statement per Variety to clear up any confusion about the nomination process and address the issues Lil Nas X has with this year’s outcome.

“We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020 and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice,” BET’s statement reads. “Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers and creative arts.”

“No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy. At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community,” the statement continues. “We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.”

While BET addressed the rapper’s issues, the bigger problem is that 500 professionals ignored one of the biggest albums and its songs. At this point, Lil Nas X seems to have no plans on slowing down while speaking up about how he truly feels.

