Hiawatha Food Truck Friday

The Prairie Villa Rendezvous is such an opportunity for people of all ages and interests to enjoy demonstrations of what life was like in the 1840s in Prairie du Chien. If you don’t go to learn or experience the culture, you’ll at least want to stop down to St. Feriole Island, June 16-19, for some good food, flea market wares, music and music and for something free to do on a nice day. (File photo)

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO