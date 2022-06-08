ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Unexpected Side Effect Of Going Overboard On Hot Coffee

By Erin Marie
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fOEM_0g4LJPN300

Of the many side effects you can experience after having one too many cups of coffee — a racing heart, jitters, anxiety (via Verywell Health ) — there's one side effect that probably never crossed your mind: chapped lips (per Well+Good ). This may sound contradictory, considering the fact that most of us associate dry lips with cold temperatures. With this logic, how is it that downing too many piping hot lattes can leave us with parched, flaky lips?

Let's take a closer look at the skin on our lips. Unlike the thicker layers of skin covering the rest of our body, the skin on our lips is much thinner, according to Well+Good. This mucosal layer of skin serves to retain moisture. If you're sipping on one hot coffee after another, however, this can cause the protective natural fats on your lips' surface to break down, leading to chapped lips. Not only that, but should you burn yourself on that morning cup of brew, you can further damage that protective layer. This ultimately leaves us susceptible to additional water loss. While consumption of cold beverages can produce the same drying effect, hot beverages will do so more quickly.

How Coffee Drinkers Can Prevent Dry Lips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3E8B_0g4LJPN300

Coffee is dehydrating in and of itself. According to Bustle , overdoing the caffeine can cause our skin to dry out from dehydration — our lips included. "Pay attention to your lips," gastroenterologist Dr. Will Bulsiewicz told Mindbodygreen . "If I notice my lips starting to get dry, that tells me I'm pushing the coffee more than I should."

But don't panic just yet, coffee lovers! No need to break up with coffee altogether. If you're struggling with dry lips, experts suggest that rather than running on a steady stream of hot java all day every day, just be mindful to consume these beverages in moderation (via Well+Good ).

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Tracy Evans tells Well+Good how hot coffee fans can safeguard against chapped lips. "You have to be cautious if you're drinking a few [hot drinks] every day," Dr. Evans told the publication. "You also want to always apply something that's a protector and be conscious of not overdoing it." Specifically, Dr. Evans suggests protective lip products made with mineral oil, petroleum, or moringa oil. In addition, Mindbodygreen says that a little gentle exfoliating of the lips can go a long way towards keeping ourselves flake-free. Last but not least, don't forget to drink plenty of water to keep both yourself — and your lips — hydrated throughout the day.

Read this next: 7 Foods To Eat And 7 To Avoid For Better Skin

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Anti-Aging Ingredient Every Woman Over 40 Should Start Using, According To A Dermatologist

As we age, we naturally lose moisture and oils as our skin becomes drier over 40. This is one way wrinkles form, and the way to prevent or delay this is through frequent hydration of your skin, both through drinking enough water and using topical products. We checked in with a dermatologist and skincare expert to learn more about one common skincare ingredient that is often dubbed “essential” in anti-aging products— it’s popular for a reason! Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line, and Dr. Simran Sethi, MD, skincare expert and founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

These Are The Drinks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Aging Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 29, 2021. Aging skin is a natural part of life, brought about by a loss of collagen, sun damage, and even your diet. Just as the food you eat can have an impact on your body and overall health, determining weight gain or loss, certain foods can also bring about premature aging when consumed regularly, and may be causing your skin to look dull, dry, and even develop fine lines and wrinkles.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Evans
Mashed

5 Canned Fruits You Should Buy And 5 You Shouldn't

Canned food gets a bad rap, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. It's worth noting that human beings have been canning as a method of food preservation since the early 1800s (via Britannica) — you can thank the French for that invention. Originally, canning was a storage method born out of necessity. You can (not) thank capitalism and mass production — and the mandatory inclusion of preservatives like excess sodium, sugar, acids, benzoates, and nitrates (via ResearchGate) — for tainting the worldview on what's actually a pretty ingenious method of preservation.
FOOD & DRINKS
In Style

A Bottle of This Hair Growth Serum Sells Every 22 Seconds, and Now You Can Snag It on Sale

With all the stressors coming at us from every direction daily, if you feel like your hair is coming out by the bunches, you're not alone. Between COVID-19 and stress-induced hair loss, there must be hair-clogged shower drains across America since effective hair-thickening products are few and far between. But according to shoppers, Vegamour's growth-supporting range of haircare stands apart, and now, the entire brand is on sale.
HAIR CARE
Mashed

The McDonald's Item You Had No Idea You Could Buy

Summer is almost here, and you know what that means: It's time to pull out our coolers, pack a picnic, and head for the nearest park, pool, or beach for some quality warm-weather outdoor time with family and friends. There are other reasons to celebrate in June: Father's Day, for one. School's out and graduation parties are on tap. The official start of summer is June 21, which also happens to be the longest day of the year. June is also National Camping Month (via Country Living). And let's not forget it's prime wedding season (via The Knot). It's even Pride Month!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Coffee#Side Effects#Caffeine#Cup Of Coffee#Dry Skin#Verywell Health Rrb
Real Simple

I Tried the Famous Skin Spatula That Clears All the Gunk Out of Your Pores—Here's What I Found

Whenever I get frustrated or annoyed with the large pores dotting my nose and my cheeks, I have to patiently remind myself that no, there's nothing I can do to shrink them, but yes, I can thankfully minimize their appearance. Non-permanent methods of clearing out your pores, such as physical and chemical exfoliation, use of lasers and microneedling treatments, and good habits like always washing your makeup off your face before bed and after a sweaty workout, are all ways to make your pores look smaller and cleaner.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
verywellhealth.com

Certain Shampoos May Cause Hair Loss, Here's What to Know

Your hair accumulates dirt, dust, pollen, and other pollutants throughout the day. The ultimate purpose of shampoo is to cleanse the hair, removing dirt and oil from the hair fibers and scalp. Shampoos are also used to beautify the hair, enhancing shine and texture. But does shampoo itself cause hair...
HAIR CARE
Apartment Therapy

The $18 Laundry Room Find I Wish I Discovered Years Ago

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a shopping writer, I’ve come across some pretty awesome products over the years. From a back-saving tub scrubber to a smart alarm clock that completely changed the way I sleep, these products have truly made a difference in the way I live my life. So, if anyone can attest to the fact that the perfect home item can truly be life-changing, it’s me. While visiting my 80-year-old aunt a couple of weeks back, I found her in the laundry room struggling to pick up one of those gallon-sized bottles of detergent (what can I say, the lady likes a good deal). Seeing her fuss around with the heavy bottle and frustrating pump nozzle, I immediately stepped in to help, much to her delight. I also began to wonder if there was something out there that could make getting to her laundry detergent a bit easier. One quick Google search later and I found the Skywin Laundry Detergent Holder Organizer.
SHOPPING
Gin Lee

Bisquick apple cobbler

Do you like apple cobbler? If so, I have a treat just for you today. This Bisquick apple cobbler tastes delicious made with any type of apples, so use whichever kind that's your favorite. My recipe makes a 9x13 size deep dish pan of apple gooeyness. Although the cobbler is rather easy to prepare, it does take a while to bake.
The Independent

Aldi’s double egg chair seats two and is back in stock this weekend

The sun has started to shine and dare we say it’s starting to feel a little like summer. And if that wasn’t enough, Aldi’s just brought us some even better news by announcing it’s bringing back its giant version of its sell-out egg chair. The coveted garden furniture item has been like gold dust. But we think this new design might just rival the original. As a supersized version, it’s big enough to seat two people comfortably and has a large cushion for extra padding. The bigger size does of course mean it’s more expensive than the original and will...
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Gastroenterologist: Why I Love Polyphenols & How To Get More In Your Diet

You've probably heard about the potential benefits of drinking green tea, adding some olive oil to your diet, and eating your vegetables. Did you know that part of the reason for these recommendations has to do with compounds called polyphenols? Polyphenols are found in lots of plant-based foods and have been found to have numerous benefits for health.
NUTRITION
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
63K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy