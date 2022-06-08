ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Why Does Running Cause Shin Splints?

By Ciara Lucas
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITSOO_0g4LJ7oS00

Running is a popular and common exercise that can be done almost anywhere. Whether you're new to the sport, or an experienced athlete, too much running can result in shin splints, a common overuse injury. Shin splints, also known as medial tibial stress syndrome, are caused by stress on the bones and muscles in the front of the lower legs (via WebMD ). The repetitive running motion can overwork the tendons and tissue, resulting in pain and inflammation.

Signs of shin splints may include tenderness, soreness, and mild swelling in your lower legs (per Mayo Clinic ). Pain may lessen when you stop exercising, but continuous running may result in a worse injury like a stress fracture.

According to the Cleveland Clinic , shin splints often occur in individuals who begin a new exercise routine or increase their amount of activity too quickly. Runners aren't the only ones prone to shin splints, however. They're also commonly diagnosed in dancers, people with flat feet or high arches, high-impact sports athletes, and members of the military. Once identified, shin splints can be easily treated and improved.

How To Treat And Prevent Shin Splints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPQPa_0g4LJ7oS00

Shin splints should be immediately treated by decreasing activity to reduce pain and allow for healing (via Johns Hopkins Medicine ). Other solutions include cold compress, stretching exercises , strength training, and pain reliever medication. While alleviating shin splints, alternative low impact exercises can be done like swimming, biking, yoga, or using the elliptical (per MedlinePlus ). It may also be beneficial to consult a doctor or physical therapist to help with the pain. They can recommend exercises that will strengthen leg muscles and prevent shin splints in the future.

Shin splints can be avoided with proper training and an exercise routine. According to U.S. News & World Report , running mileage should be built up gradually, no more than 10% each week. Runners should dedicate time to warming up and cooling down before and after a run, stretching their muscles and tendons to minimize tension. Cross-training is another way to prevent shin splints by moving your body in different planes of motion. The varied movement strengthens your muscles and helps avoid overuse injury. It's also important to incorporate rest days to allow your body to recover from activity.

Once shin splints have been healed, runners can carefully return to exercising. Mileage should be approached gradually. Avoid rushing into full intensity and pullback if shin pain returns.

Read this next: Things You Never Realized Were Making You Smell Bad

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Fountain of Youth: Cutting Calories and Eating at the Right Time of Day Leads to a Longer Life

One recipe for longevity is simple, if not easy to follow: eat less. Restricting calories can lead to a longer, healthier life, as studies have shown in a variety of animals. Now, new research suggests that the body’s daily rhythms play a significant role in this longevity effect. Eating only during their most active time of day substantially extended the lifespan of mice on a reduced-calorie diet, Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) Investigator Joseph Takahashi and colleagues reported in the journal Science on May 5, 2022.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leg Muscles#Mayo Clinic#Cross Training#The Cleveland Clinic#Johns Hopkins Medicine
Medical News Today

Foods to eat and avoid for people with osteoporosis

Eating a healthy diet rich in essential nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and protein can help reduce the risk of osteoporosis. In addition, limiting caffeine and alcohol intake may be beneficial for bone health, especially among older adults. Worldwide, 1 in 3 females and 1 in 5 males over...
FITNESS
TheDailyBeast

New Diabetes Drug Causes Dramatic Weight Loss, Study Shows

A drug approved to treat diabetes allowed patients without the disease to drop up to 21 percent of their body weight, according to a new study. USA Today reports the promising results suggest that tirzepatide could become a powerful tool in the fight against obesity. Only bariatric surgery had been shown to cause such dramatic weight loss before this new trial, although a drug called semaglutide has allowed patients to drop up to 15 percent of their body weight. Tirzepatide affects hormones that send signals of fullness to the brain.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Sports
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: Osteoporosis and exercise

May is National Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about this bone disease. Osteoporosis affects approximately 10 million people in the U.S., 80% of whom are women, according to the Office on Women's Health. Osteoporosis causes bones to become weak and brittle—so...
FITNESS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the 4-Minute Workout? Tabata HIIT Workout

Tabata is a 4-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout. During the 4 minutes of the workout, you do 8 sets of vigorous exercise of maximum effort for 20 seconds followed by 10 seconds of rest. What are examples of a Tabata workout?. Examples of Tabata workouts include the following:. Push-ups...
WORKOUTS
Medical News Today

Intermittent fasting: Is it all it's cracked up to be?

Intermittent fasting is an increasingly popular weight loss dieting strategy. Beyond weight loss however, the diet has promising benefits that may reduce the risk of developing some chronic, lifestyle diseases. In this Honest Nutrition feature, we explain all that you need to know about intermittent fasting, and whether it is worth the hype.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

Does walking build muscle?

Whether you’re a regular gym-goer with muscle-building constantly on the mind, or a fitness-tracker buff with eyes set firmly on that daily 10,000, you’ll surely have thought, does walking build muscle? After all, it’s our most regular form of exercise, and for some who might have trouble lifting weights or taking part in intense cardio, the only form that can be undertaken.
WEIGHT LOSS
SELF

A Beginner Arms Workout With Just 4 Moves

Want to strengthen your arms, but aren’t exactly sure where to start? This beginner arms workout is just what you need to add to your routine—and it only has four moves. Your arms actually include a bunch of different muscles, including your biceps (muscles along the front of your upper arm), triceps (the back of your upper arm), deltoids (shoulders), brachioradialis (forearm muscles), and rotator cuff (small muscles in the back of your shoulder). Building strength in these muscles is important for pushing and pulling—both in everyday life, like when pushing a door open or pulling it closed, and in your strength training routines, such as when you perform an overhead press or a row.
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
63K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy