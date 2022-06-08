ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Knights finish 2nd in section tournament

By By Jake Schroer Crow River News Sports
 3 days ago

The Lady Knights softball team lost to Brainerd twice to fall short of the state tournament.

The first game took place on Tuesday evening. STMA got a home run from Kylie Gaston but fell by a score of 5-2. Grace Fouquette drove in the other run for the Lady Knights.

Ella Luoto took the loss on the mound, giving up four runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Thursday

The Lady Knights shifted their focus to Thursday, where they needed to win twice in order to advance to the state tournament.

First, they faced Moorhead and won by a score of 2-0. Taylor Tschida drove in both of STMA’s runs in the victory.

Emma Vike tripled for the Lady Knights in the win. Paige Holm struck out 17 batters and gave up just two hits.

In the second game, the Lady Knights once again faced Brainerd. The bats struggled, getting just four hits in the contest.

Paige Holm gave up three runs in six innings as the Lady Knights fell by a score of 3-0.

STMA finished the season with a record of 18-7.

