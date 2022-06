It's a bond amount usually reserved for accused murderers. Forty-one-year-old Donisha Crawford of Rock Island is being held in the La Salle County Jail on $5 million dollars bond. She's charged with a Class X felony of possession with the intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl. The hefty bond is due to the alleged large amount of deadly drugs she was hauling when stopped by the Illinois State Police Wednesday near La Salle.

1 DAY AGO