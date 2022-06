Randall King is KILLING IT with the acoustic songs lately. When Randall dropped his major-label debut album Shot Glass back in March, one of the songs that immediately got everybody’s attention was the sultry “Can’t You Feel How That Sounds.” And, well, just take a look at the lyrics: “I’m gonna trace every inch of your body with my fingertips Kiss that lonely right off them lips I tell you right now Can’t you feel how that sounds? No holdin’ back, whatever […] The post Randall King Acoustic Version Of The Sultry “Can’t You Feel How That Sounds” Is Going Straight To The Top Of The Baby Makin’ Playlist first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO