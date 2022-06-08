ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Reveal Why They Think Amber Heard Didn’t Resonate With The Jury, Address Claims Social Media Had An Effect On Verdict

By Jessica Rawden
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Just a short while after Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft sat down with Savannah Guthrie to talk about an appeal, Johnny Depp’s lawyers Camille Vasquez  and Ben Chew have taken their own turn. The spoke about what they feel happened in the courtroom, opening up about why Amber Heard’s version of events didn’t resonate, and more.

Speaking to Savannah Guthrie on Today , Camille Vasquez and co. opened up about the jury’s verdict in the defamation suit and countersuit . While Amber Heard was awarded two million dollars in damages, Johnny Depp did see the lion’s share of the monetary results. According to Depp's other lawyer Ben Chew, they had “confidence” in Johnny and just hoped that “the jury would see it,” later adding:

My sense is it had a lot to do with accountability. Johnny owned his issues. He was very candid about his alcohol and drug issues. He was candid about some unfortunate texts that he wroteI think it was a sharp contrast to Ms. Heard, who the jury may have perceived that she didn't take accountability for anything.

The comments come just a few days after Savannah Guthrie also sat down with Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft. During that interview, Bredehoft said Heard was "demonized" and that she plans to appeal. She also stated at the time that she believes “social media” came into play when it came to vitriol toward the Aquaman 2 star. Though jurors were instructed not to follow the discourse related to the trial online , Bredehoft alleges “they have families, the families are on social media” and that a “10-day break” in the case did not help her client.

Speaking to those comments, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew disagree with Elaine Bredehoft’s assessment. In fact, Chew noted he was “surprised” to hear the statements she made publicly, fleshing out his thoughts on evidence not being suppressed.

I think that was very disappointing to hear that and to hear her impugn the character of the jury. The evidence came in that should have come in and the judge was very fair on both sides.

Camille Vasquez also explained that the jury was reminded about the avoiding social media rules every night before they went home, iterating they “did the best that they could.” Chew didn’t stop with his earlier comment, either, later also reiterating his disappointment in what was said during the earlier today interview:

I don’t think there’s any reason to believe the jurors violated their oath. Again, that was disappointing to hear.

Initially, Depp had sued Heard for $50 million over an op ed she had written in the Washington Post, alleging it was clear the abusive allegations were against him. Heard countersued for $100 million . The court case went on for weeks and did include a recess. The jury ultimately awarded Johnny Depp what will end up being around $10.3 million.

Depp has spent the last week joining TikTok and thanking Pirates of the Caribbean and other fans for their support. Amber Heard has not agreed with these choices , stating "women's rights are moving backward."

Comments / 138

Vera Carbajal
3d ago

as a surviver of many years of abuse, I don't believe that woman had a clue as to what she was talking Abt. it's not something you can just make up. the pain and emotions relating to such treatment cannot be faked forget it, girl. you're not that good an actress

Reply(16)
108
Gerry Gaudlap
3d ago

if she was abused with all the pics she took of him passed out you think there would be some of her beat up. plus your so scared of the monster you dont give him a knife hahahahha

Reply(13)
99
Kathie Clover-hoss
3d ago

So as usual it's now the jury's fault now that she lost...your client lied, presented no evidence, had no credibility, didnt own up to her own drug use nor the fact she taunted Mr. Depp on multiple occasions

Reply(3)
59
Related
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Sends Message to Johnny Depp About Beating ‘Cancel Culture’ in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

On Friday, musician Kid Rock added his two cents like many others on social media who reacted to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. In recent weeks, the famous couple’s years-long defamation case continued in the American court system. As it played out in the public eye, the court proceedings turned into a media frenzy as their tumultuous relationship was put on display for all to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Reason To Believe
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Spotted With Her Boyfriend After Rumors She Was Dating The Actor

It seems like the rumors that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp began a secret romance amid the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard will finally come to an end! The attorney was leaving her hotel in Virginia with the man she’s dating Edward Owen, not the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The couple were spotted in photographs, which you can see here (via TMZ), getting into a car, and one fan who’d been following the trial even asked Camille to take a selfie with her!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Amber Heard makes rare comment about baby daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard has revealed very little about her daughter Oonagh since sharing the news of her birth in a surprise announcement on Instagram in July 2021. On Monday, however, the Aquaman actress made a rare comment about her one-year-old while on the stand in court. Amber, who was married to...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
MUSIC
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
109K+
Followers
33K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy