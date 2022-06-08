Rockets advance in section tournament with 2 big wins

The Rocket varsity baseball team entered the double elimination part of the Section 5AA tournament riding a four-game winning streak and winners of six out of their last seven games. They continued their winning ways with a 7-0 victory over Providence Academy May 31.

On June 2, Wright County Conference rival Litchfield, the ninth seed, came to Rockford with the Rockets winning 9-1.

The Rockets jumped out quickly against Providence scoring two runs in the first inning. Two walks and a single loaded the bases with one out for senior third baseman Joey Cook who hit a hard ground ball up the middle that was tipped by the pitcher disrupting the shortstop who bobbled the ball allowing two runs to score and give the Rockets a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, two walks and a base hit loaded up the bases again with one out. Junior Alex Altmann wasted no time jumping on the first pitch he saw and hitting a missile through the pine trees in dead center field for his sixth home run of the year and his second grand slam of the year.

“That was a huge hit from Alex to break the game open,” Coach Kraft. “Alex has been coming up with big hits all year, it’s been fun to watch him.”

The Rockets added one more run in the third inning on an RBI double from senior Nolan Perry.

The seven-run lead was more than enough for senior righthander Max Hudlow who went the distance giving up only two first inning singles and striking out eight batters on his way to a complete game shutout victory.

“Huddy was outstanding today; he was in control all game long” Kraft said. “Every time we scored, he went out and had a quick shut down inning.”

The 10-hit offense attack for the Rockets was let by Perry who went three for three with an RBI and walk. Altmann’s home run and four RBI’s, junior Nick Binnebose two hits including a triple. Also adding hits were Hudlow, sophomore Aiden Smith, Cook, and senior Logan Eisentrager.

Litchfield

The ninth seeded Litchfield Dragons coming off their 8-7 extra inning upset of the number one seed Southwest Christian came to Rockford for round three of section play.

“We played Litchfield twice in April, both games in cold weather,” Kraft said. “They have been playing well that last few weeks and have beaten three top ten ranked teams. They are well coached, and we are going to have to be on top of our game to win.”

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning, when some good hustle and good luck helped the Rockets take the lead. After Perry reached on an error and Altmann hustled out an infield single, cleanup hitter Smith’s hard ground ball to short took a home field hop past the shortstop scoring Perry and Altmann all the way from first when the leftfielder mishandled the ball.

In the fourth inning, the Rockets blew the game open after the first three batters reached sophomore Wilson Sanderson emptied the bases with double to give the Rockets a 5-0 lead. After a Perry single moved Sanderson to third he scored the sixth run on a sacrifice fly by Hudlow to extend the lead.

“Big inning and a big hit by Wilson,” Kraft said “To win in the playoffs you need big hits from different spots in the order and today Wilson was the guy.”

Like in Tuesday’s win over Providence, the 6-0 lead was more than enough for the Rocket pitching staff. Freshman lefthander William Haas was dialed in all game holding the Dragons to one unearned run on three hits and while striking out nine in six innings of work. Perry came in to close out the win getting two flyouts and a strikeout.

“Haas pitched very well today, he had some good quick innings, when they did get some runners on, he made some of his best pitches and kept them off the scoreboard,” Kraft said.

The Rockets extended their lead adding two runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth on RBI singles by Perry, Sanderson, and Smith. The Rockets had eleven hits on the day. Sanderson with two hits and four RBI’s, Altmann and Perry each with two hits. Eight of the nine batters had hits in the game for the Rockets.

“We came out ready to play today, we pitched well, we played good defense and we got some timely hits,” Kraft said. “That’s how playoff games are won and if we continue that we will reach our goal.”

Rockford’s goal? “The State Tournament,” Kraft answered. “With our goal being the state tournament, we take pride in playing one game at a time. We don’t look ahead to future games and only worry about competing in the game that day.”

Next up for the Rockets was number two seed Watertown-Mayer Monday, June 6, at Saints Field in Dassel, after press deadline. The Rockets split two games with the Royals this season losing 10-0 and winning 10-4.

The winner of that game will move on to the section championship game on Thursday while the loser of the game will need to win Tuesday night to make it to the championship game.