Fayette Shriner will be part of the 'Caravan' parade in West Union June 11

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reported police calls and gunfire have prompted several groups to urge the City to ban landlord Charles Davisson from being able to lease out properties. Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association, Moundview Neighborhood Association, Bever Park Neighborhood Association, and Advocates for Social Justice each sent a formal...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids warehouse, which neighbors said was damaged from the 2020 Derecho, hasn’t been repaired after more than 20 months. People, who live near the warehouse at 2055 N. Towne Lane NE near the intersection of Blairs Ferry and Centerpoint, said they are concerned the property will attract bad actors and creates dangerous situations for children.
TAMA, Iowa — Inflation is stopping construction on a new multi-million dollar meat processing plant — that would have brought hundreds of jobs to a small Iowa town. It's sad because these people need jobs." Four-hundred jobs were supposed to open up along with the new Premium Iowa...
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown officials are warning residents that what looks like an emergency situation Friday afternoon at the Marshalltown Community College is actually a mass casualty drill. Public safety agencies from across Marshall County are partnering with Marshalltown Community College to conduct the drill. The drill is happening...
One of the best burger joints in the Cedar Valley has plans to expand outside of Iowa. Last fall, we shared with you that a popular food truck would be getting its very own storefront. Big Head Burger opened its brick-and-mortar location on September 16th, 2021. Big Head Burger has...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested three juveniles after they allegedly stole two vehicles in the northeastern Iowa area. On May 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of 260th St. Waverly. An investigation showed that three teens, a 16-year-old female from Marshalltown, a 15-year-old male from Garwin, and a 17-year-old female from Dubuque, stole a 1995 Rally Wagon and drove it to Cedar Falls.
A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
A northern Iowa woman was arrested by Johnson County sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a fence west of North Liberty. According to arrest records, 38-year-old Dana Noss of Dougherty, Iowa drove her 2003 Buick Century through a fence near James Avenue and 240th Street just before 6pm. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication and registered a breath alcohol level of .096%.
Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
Last year, the city gave the clearance to give Waterloo a pop-up drive-in theater. From the outside, it seemed like a relative success. A year later locals are wondering when or IF it will return. This project, aptly named Reels and Wheels, was approved by the National Cattle Congress and...
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – The first of two Mason City men is sentenced for trying to steal ATMs in Grundy County. Ryan Sergei Marek, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, attempted third-degree burglary, and third-degree burglary. He was given consecutive sentences totaling 12 years in prison. The Grundy...
MASON CITY, Iowa – A report of a suspicious person under a bridge leads to a host of criminal charges against a northeast Iowa man. Landon Michael Franke, 25 of Dumont, was arrested just after 4 pm Thursday in the 200 block of Willowbrook Drive in Mason City. Police say they arrived to find Franke standing in the creek with a backpack. Court documents state Franke tossed the backpack into the creek and officers retrieved it.
[UPDATE Wednesday, June 8 4 p.m.] The person killed in a Wednesday morning accident in rural Linn County has been identified as 33-year-old Michaela Devaney of Cedar Rapids. [ORIGINAL STORY] The driver of a pickup was killed in a one-vehicle accident in rural Linn County early Wednesday morning. According to...
Around 9:30am on Thursday morning Iowa State Patrol and the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Officer were called the scene of an accident at the intersection of Highway 63 and Dunkerton Road. The SUV was traveling east on Dunkerton Road and pulled out in front of the truck and trailer that...
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After attempts of trying to resolve the issues with the responsible parties, the University of Iowa stated that they hav filed a lawsuit against two contractors for defective windows in the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The University stresses that there is no risk...
MASON CITY, Iowa – An out-of-state con artist is sentenced for tricking a North Iowan out of thousands of dollars. Frank Giudice, 64 of Rochester, New York, has been given two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $12,000 in damages. Giudice was charged in May 2021 with...
An Iowa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Honda Fit being driven by 72-year old Terry Charles Olson of Ames, Iowa was southbound on I-35 at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle left the road, entered the right side ditch and ended up in a ravine embankment near mile marker 7 in Albert Lea Township.
MASON CITY, Iowa – A repeat traffic offender is sentenced to jail time in Cerro Gordo County. Nathan Ryan Carlson, 35 of Lake Mills, was first arrested on January 3 after a police chase that ended in a crash. Mason City police say the pursuit began with an incident in the area of 12th Street NW and N. Van Buren Avenue and the chase exceeded the speed limit by more than 25 miles per hour. It ended with Carlson crashing into a garage in the 600 block of 1st Street SW.
After being canceled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the once-popular Cedar Rapids Barbecue Roundup returned last summer--rebranded simply as "The Roundup"--and it was basically a massive dud. Only two national vendors took part and while it had a solid entertainment lineup featuring several '70s and '80s acts, including...
Iowa has lakes, yes we do! As many as Minnesota? Well no, not even close. How about as many as Florida? Um, no. They actually have more than Minnesota. Sorry, guys. So, how about having maybe as many as even Wisconsin? Well, no we do not They actually have as many as Minnesota, fun fact.
