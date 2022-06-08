Fayette Shriner will be part of the 'Caravan' parade in West Union June 11

MASON CITY, Iowa – A repeat traffic offender is sentenced to jail time in Cerro Gordo County. Nathan Ryan Carlson, 35 of Lake Mills, was first arrested on January 3 after a police chase that ended in a crash. Mason City police say the pursuit began with an incident in the area of 12th Street NW and N. Van Buren Avenue and the chase exceeded the speed limit by more than 25 miles per hour. It ended with Carlson crashing into a garage in the 600 block of 1st Street SW.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO