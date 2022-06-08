Obituary for Vicky Trail Sands

June 18th 10 am to 6 pm Inside the NRV mall known as “Uptown Christiansburg”. Vendors: M and M Sparkle Jewerey, India’s Creations, Southern Belles Sisters Creations, Blackfly Customs, Cotton & Oak Sewing & Woodsmithing, Violet’s Creations, Stairway to Leaven Bakery, Color Street, Memory Jar Boutique, Swearitsart, The J22 Difference, LulaRoe, Ice Dragon Collection, E and N Soaps and more, Britt & Company, Falling Branch Designs, Candice Crafts, Posh, Emma’s Stray Shop, Two Girls and a Rock, Meadows Mountain Children’s Boutique, CC Infinity Creations, Let’s Aroo pet bandanas, Young Living, Tena’s Crafts, Tupperware, Shyan’s Creations, Scentsy, Paparazzi, Southern Vinyl Creations, Mary Kay, TwiZted Jewelz, April’s Earrings, Pampered Chef, Pink Zebra and more!!!
