Obituary for Vicky Trail Sands

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is celebrating the 50th work anniversary of Sammy Mabe, an employee who has served as a switchboard operator since 1972. Long before the days of cell phones or pagers, Mabe became an expert at tracking down physicians around town when requests or medical emergencies came in requiring their attention. Now 50 years later, technology has changed, but Mabe is still known around town for his work at the hospital and for helping others.

PULASKI, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO