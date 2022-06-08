ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, VA

Obituary for Vicky Trail Sands

pcpatriot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVicky Trail Sands of Dublin passed on June 2, 2022, at the Carillion New River Valley Medical Center at the age of sixty-three. She was born on September 10, 1958 to her parents, the late Gordon Leroy and...

pcpatriot.com

pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Faye Melton Barker

Faye Melton Barker, age 74 of Dublin, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Pulaski on April 8, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Annie Donithan Melton and Frederick Lee Melton, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
DUBLIN, VA
NRVNews

Eaton, Hazel Earnest

Hazel Earnest Eaton, 95 of Pearisburg, VA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Hazel was born on September 2, 1926, in Salem, VA and was a daughter of the late Gaylord Thomas Earnest and Cora Lynch Earnest. Besides...
PEARISBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski Celebrates Sammy Mabe’s 50th Anniversary

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is celebrating the 50th work anniversary of Sammy Mabe, an employee who has served as a switchboard operator since 1972. Long before the days of cell phones or pagers, Mabe became an expert at tracking down physicians around town when requests or medical emergencies came in requiring their attention. Now 50 years later, technology has changed, but Mabe is still known around town for his work at the hospital and for helping others.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Sherry Gayle Umberger

Sherry Gayle Umberger, age 55 of Pulaski, died Monday, June 6, 2022 at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.
PULASKI, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Celebrate Fourth of July in Chatham

The Rotary Club of Chatham's second Annual Hometown Heroes 4th of July celebration is almost here. The Rotary Club and its partners are putting together a full weekend of fun and you don't want to miss it. A Field of Honor is again hosted by the Chatham Rotarians. The Field...
CHATHAM, VA
WSLS

Roanoker owner donates painting to fire department

Roanoke, Va. – From Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page:. Roanoke Fire-EMS received a very special gift from The Roanoker this week! Renee “Butch” Craft, owner, and Samantha Craft, general manager, donated this beautiful painting to our department. The painting was originally commissioned in 1982 by Mr. E. C....
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Pulaski takes opener from Danville, 7-3; Mabe gets the win

The Pulaski River Turtles continue their win streak with a 7-3 win over the Danville Otterbots on Friday. The story going into the game would be the Appalachian League debut for the hometown kid, pitcher Avery Mabe. Mabe would see a warm welcome for the home crowd, with many making the drive from Wythville to come see his debut.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

6/18: Southern Flair Craft & Vendor Fair

June 18th 10 am to 6 pm Inside the NRV mall known as “Uptown Christiansburg”. Vendors: M and M Sparkle Jewerey, India’s Creations, Southern Belles Sisters Creations, Blackfly Customs, Cotton & Oak Sewing & Woodsmithing, Violet’s Creations, Stairway to Leaven Bakery, Color Street, Memory Jar Boutique, Swearitsart, The J22 Difference, LulaRoe, Ice Dragon Collection, E and N Soaps and more, Britt & Company, Falling Branch Designs, Candice Crafts, Posh, Emma’s Stray Shop, Two Girls and a Rock, Meadows Mountain Children’s Boutique, CC Infinity Creations, Let’s Aroo pet bandanas, Young Living, Tena’s Crafts, Tupperware, Shyan’s Creations, Scentsy, Paparazzi, Southern Vinyl Creations, Mary Kay, TwiZted Jewelz, April’s Earrings, Pampered Chef, Pink Zebra and more!!!
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WFXR

Rescue Mission of Roanoke hosts dock party for the community

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Rescue Mission of Roanoke wants the community to come together for some fun on Friday. They will be hosting a Dock Party that is jammed packed with music, food, and entertainment on Friday, June 10. It will take place in the parking lot of the G. Wayne Fralin Free Clinic […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews new Roanoke restaurant

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two locations of a new Virginia restaurant have opened: Los Amigos Bar & Grill. One is off Williamson Road; there is another at Smith Mountain Lake. The Latin American cuisine is billed as fresh, non-GMO, gluten-free and organic. Owner Jimmy Santos is from Honduras and has...
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

19th Annual Southwest VA Antique Farm Days

The Nineteenth Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be held in Rocky Mount, VA the weekend of June 17-19. This Franklin County-based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park at 2150 Sontag Road (Route 619), just South of Rocky Mount. The Antique Farm Days Club that...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
caswellmessenger.com

Local band’s success continues to grow

In the 1970’s, musical groups that drew from many different influences were known as having a “mixed bag” in their performances and playlists. A popular local group, Boule, certainly fits that description. Whether it be soul music, R&B, hip-hop, jazz, or Top 40, Boule comes through every time doing it right.
YANCEYVILLE, NC
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke shelters are overflowing with dogs, heart-breaking decisions coming

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) say their shelters are overflowing with adoptable dogs and they need help finding them forever homes. Both organizations are holding an adoption event on Saturday to help avoid the gut-wrenching decision of...
ROANOKE, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Rocky Mount, VA

Established in 1786, Rocky Mount is the county seat of Franklin County, Virginia. It has a population of around 5,000 people. It's hard to say no to a tourist location that provides fresh air, excitement, and indoor and outdoor entertainment. Rocky Mount is a beautiful spot to enjoy the small-town...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
whee.net

Dillard named the next director of joint 911 center

Tierra Dillard has been selected as the next director of the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center. Dillard, who has served as deputy director of the center for five years, will be the first African American and the first woman to hold the position. “I am honored to be chosen as the...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Authorities: Boy who fell into river in Virginia dies

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died. The Danville Register & Bee reports the Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Forest teen set to compete for national scholarship

MOBILE, Ala. (WDBJ/DYW Release) – A just-graduated young woman from Forest, Virginia will travel to Mobile, Alabama June 13 to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals, set for June 23, 24 and 25 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Jadyn Talley is one of 50 representatives...
MOBILE, AL
cardinalnews.org

Actor takes new role at Randolph College

What business does an actor have running a college?. “The thing about the theater is that it’s a very collaborative process,” said Sue Ott Rowlands, who moves into the President’s House at Randolph College in Lynchburg on July 1. “And so we work in teams on every production. And I think that really informs my leadership style. I think it is collaborative and does focus on teamwork and team building.
RANDOLPH, VA

