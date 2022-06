Anyone counting the number of times Steve Borthwick has referenced how Leicester were used to fighting relegation battles when he arrived at Welford Road will have long since run out of fingers and toes. In fairness the coach’s attempts to keep the lid on the hype have evidently worked, given this is the first season any side has topped the table after every round but, approaching Saturday’s Premiership semi-finals, there is no escaping the expectation on Leicester to deliver.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO