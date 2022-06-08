Man accused of molesting girl in Manchester, denies it

MANCHESTER — A Hartford man is facing charges that he molested a girl in Manchester from the time she was 9 until she was 12.

Roberto Sanchez Jr., 45, denied the accusations to police, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective Joseph N. Davis.

Sanchez has been in jail for the year since his arrest, held in lieu of $200,000 bond, while facing four counts of first-degree sexual assault and a single count of risk of injury to a child, online records show.

He is due in Hartford Superior Court on July 12.

The first-degree sexual assault charges carry up to 25 years in prison, with a 10-year mandatory minimum for any assault that occurred before the girl turned 10, and a five-year mandatory minimum for assaults when she was in the 10-to-12 age range.

The girl’s accusations were reported to police in March 2021, and she said the last incident of abuse had occurred in November 2020, according to the detective.

Her guardian told police that the girl had recently feared she was pregnant and that she had been in therapy for about a year.

The girl said during an electronically recorded interview that Sanchez would use gifts to manipulate her.

She said she enjoyed “play fighting,” but added that Sanchez would often use it as a prelude to sexual abuse. She said Sanchez made her promise not to tell.

Online court records show that Sanchez also was accused of violating a family violence protective order in April 2012 and subsequently pleaded guilty and received a 2½-year prison sentence.

— Alex Wood