The Nike ISPA Link Surfaces In Greyed Out Colorway
By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
3 days ago
Nike ISPA has been at the forefront of innovative footwear for some time, often drawing inspiration from unexpected places (envelopes and Japanese work boots, for example). And with their latest creation, the Link, the line-up is further...
As the Nike Air Max 90 continues to age, the Swoosh has found a way to maintain the shoe fresh. Deviating from the sneaker’s original color-blocking, the latest take on Tinker Hatfield’s 32-year-old design pairs classic grey with a number of historically-important neon hues to the Oregon brand’s running shoe lineup. Mesh and leather across the pair’s upper indulges in a cool grey makeover, which allows for eye-catching hits of blue, pink and green that appears throughout the upper to pop that much more. Air Max units underfoot also opt for rich blue styling, with surrounding cassettes and nearby tread reverting to a black ensemble.
Earlier in the month, the Dunk High was revealed in a new, 85-marked variant. And though ostensibly a celebration of the silhouette’s debut year, the design itself incorporated a number of more contemporary elements — most notably, the sacai-esque Swooshes. Following its “Stadium Green” debut, the model has...
Nike continues to variegate the ever-popular Dunk Low in subtle ways, adding accessories, extra Swoosh logos, and altered tongue labels to give the model a new look. This upcoming release is an exemplar of that direction as we see a premium level of touches via the leather uppers and selection of accents.
The Nike Air Max 97 debuted 25 years ago. Over that time period, the silhouette has had some dry spells worldwide, with select cities across the globe advocating for it to have the popularity it currently enjoys. As the sneaker-collecting community awaits for the Christian Tresser-designed pair to return in...
The Mountain Fly Low SE may be one of Nike ACG‘s best new offerings, and it’s finally surfacing in brand new colorways. And unlike the ones previous, this pair deviates away from the traditional outdoors look, opting for something more akin to cookies and cream. Black and white...
Thanks in part to Ye’s influence, the UltraBOOST quickly became one of adidas’ most popular shoes back in 2015. And while not quite as beloved today, there seems to be a chance that the flagship runner could soon make a comeback, as it’s about to re-release one of its most iconic colorways.
Having worked together for the better part of past decade, Ronnie Fieg and New Balance are much more than just collaborators. And with their newest project, a United Arrows-inspired take on the 990v4, the two are celebrating the birthdays of KITH, the 990, and Fieg himself. The first installment in...
Although the sneaker community’s hunger for retro product is as rampant as it’s ever been, NIKE, Inc., adidas, New Balance and other top players continue to innovate. A first look at the Air Jordan 37 surfaced over the past week, showcasing what’s next from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint. With design cues informed by the Air Jordan 7, which has been celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the sneaker maintains a shape similar to the outgoing Air Jordan 36. Yet, countless netizens have taken to social media to express their disapproval and disappointment in the Air Jordan line’s latest signature sneaker offering. What many collectors forget, however, is that the series is a performance basketball-informed one to begin with, meaning that any and all propositions will be function first, fashion second.
While Nike may push circular design with collections the likes of Space Hippie and Next Nature, few of their releases embody the principle quite like adidas’ “Made To Be Remade” series, whose offerings can be returned and then entirely remade. Even shoes engineered for the outdoors are no exception, as this TERREX Free Hiker — which is the first TERREX shoe in the collection — more than proves.
A year removed from its debut, the Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of footwear products. Recently, the eco-conscious model appeared in a multi-colored style reminiscent of early 2010s-Flyknit Racers. Rich green dominates the disparate color palette, in particular around the toe. Neon green flair animates the profile swooshes and detailing along the tongue. Stark black contrast appears across the collar area, with molded heel structures and Vapormax units underfoot deviating in a greyish mix that further allows for the multi-colored Flyknit arrangement to pop.
2022 has been extremely kind to the Air Jordan 3: following word of the “Fire Red” colorway’s return, the silhouette has dropped a number of new make-ups, from “Cardinal” to “Muslin.” And first next month, we’ll be seeing yet another attractive offering: the aptly named “Desert Elephant.”
Over the past 50 years, some of the world’s most influential luxury brands have released casual footwear to supplement their oft-uncomfortable, formal propositions. As high fashion and sportswear continue to mesh together, labels have abandoned “safe” and classic designs for experimental ones that almost invite head-scratching and eyebrow-raising. Case in point?: The Balmain Unicorn.
Over the course of the past few years, Brain Dead has more than proved their collaborative prowess: of note, the LA-based streetwear label has dropped ASICS with Kiko Kostadinov, made a chair out of leftover samples with Droog, and brought back the Flesh sneaker with Oakley. And this Summer, they’re continuing to bring up the heat, as they’re rejoining Vault by Vans for the partnership’s third collection.
The Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose is sold out, but will restock in August. Tom Sachs has never quite done what’s expected of him. And with his newest collaboration with Nike, the New York-based artist further proves this point, creating an “Ordinary Shoe for Extraordinary People.”. Dubbed...
As is typically the case with Jordan Brand’s newest models, the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate was first outfitted in familiar colorways, referencing everything from “Bred” to “UNLV.” But here, with its first appearance of the Summer, the silhouette has surfaced in its very first multi-color offering.
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has arguably been off to a slow start, but things are seemingly picking up. For its latest ensemble, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design has dressed up in a “Certified Fresh” mix of materials clad in shades of “Enamel Green.” Suede, corduroy and leather come together across the upper, with base layers indulging in the ridge-laden material of the bunch. Undersides of the tongue label nod to the Air Force 1 Low‘s broader collection, which reimagines several Nike Sportswear classics. Underfoot, the oft-imitated sole unit opts for a yellowed arrangement that injects a touch of “age” to the sneakers.
When Peter Moore designed the Nike Dunk High in 1985, he might’ve not anticipated his design would transcend basketball and become a cultural icon. Recently, the 37-year-old silhouette emerged in an autumn-friendly mix of off-white, brown, tan and green. Tumbled leather, not smooth leather, takes over the pair’s base layers, deviating from not only the original Nike Dunk offerings, but also most of the options that’ve surfaced over the last five years. A shiny counterpart lands on the profiles, working with a cool brown hue to deliver further contrast to the high-top sneaker. Collar and inner-lining work in-tandem with tread underfoot to inject a touch of greenery into the mix, helping create a fall-appropriate ensemble ahead of September. Lastly, the speckled detailing that takes over the outsole suggests the pair has been constructed using up-cycled materials, as has been the case with Nike Sportswear’s “Next Nature” collection.
Ronnie Fieg is making his 40th birthday one to remember by releasing a load of New Balance collaborations beginning on June 16th. In addition the New Balance 990v4 inspired by the timeless United Arrows & Sons colorway, the Kith founder will also be dropping a 990v1 “Dusty Rose” from a prior 990v2 release, 990v2 “Cyclades” from his 2016 release of the 997.5, and a 990v3 “Daytona” from his New Balance 1600 back in 2013.
As NIKE, Inc. moves closer to its carbon neutral future, the Oregon-based conglomerate continues to innovate with its expansive, historic product catalog. Recently, the company unveiled the Nike Air Max 90 Futura in a medley of soft pink tones. Akin to past “Barely Rose”-clad propositions, the upcoming sneakers indulge in...
The Nike Air Force 1 is an icon among icons. And since its debut in 1982, the silhouette has transcended far beyond the hardwood, walking the runway alongside Louis Vuitton, joining the late Virgil Abloh for many a beloved collaboration, and dressing the feet of celebrities aplenty. 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of Bruce Kilgore’s revered creation, and Sotheby’s is joining in on the celebration with their “40 for 40” collection.
Comments / 0