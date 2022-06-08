The Nike ISPA Link Surfaces In Greyed Out Colorway

Although the sneaker community’s hunger for retro product is as rampant as it’s ever been, NIKE, Inc., adidas, New Balance and other top players continue to innovate. A first look at the Air Jordan 37 surfaced over the past week, showcasing what’s next from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint. With design cues informed by the Air Jordan 7, which has been celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the sneaker maintains a shape similar to the outgoing Air Jordan 36. Yet, countless netizens have taken to social media to express their disapproval and disappointment in the Air Jordan line’s latest signature sneaker offering. What many collectors forget, however, is that the series is a performance basketball-informed one to begin with, meaning that any and all propositions will be function first, fashion second.

