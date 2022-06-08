Kyiv Police Dog Warns Locals of Incoming Russian Missiles

The Ukrainian government says Russians are looking for industrial refrigerators to store bodies after a meatpacking plant-turned-morgue in Melitopol was 'completely filled' with bodies of dead soldiers.
Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
Police have recovered two bodies while searching for two disabled adults who were 'strapped into their wheelchairs' before their boat capsized during a fishing trip on a Dartmoor reservoir. Devon and Cornwall Police has this evening confirmed two bodies have been located after a group of adults were thrown into...
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists. Prosecutors in San Luis Potosi state said late Thursday the bodies did not appear to be from the township of Aquismon, and may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the rural area.
Ashlye Wilkerson was driving her ailing father home from his chemotherapy session when she was pulled over for speeding. After seeing her father's condition, the state trooper did something unexpected that touched them both.
The Ukrainian commander in Sievierodonetsk says his forces are taking to the street to counter Russia’s artillery advantage. US Officials say they’re helping move Ukrainian grain to Africa, but is that enough to stop the continent from purchasing Russian grains?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of continuing to “blackmail the world with famine” by blockading Ukrainian ports and preventing exports of wheat, corn, vegetable oil and other food products. In a videotaped message to the Time magazine gala released Thursday, Zelenskyy said Russia’s actions have left the...
Sam may not look like most superheroes. After all, he is a dog. He has four legs and fur. But, like all superheroes, Sam has a superpower. His special skill is collecting waste, or garbage, to set a good example for visitors. Sam uses his superpower to help clean a...
Kenyan authorities are training domestic workers sent to the Middle East on their rights after years of reported abuses, including beatings, rapes, and deaths. Authorities say there have been 23 such cases so far this year, most of them in Saudi Arabia. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi. Camera: Amos Wangwa.
Sydney — Australia’s High Court Wednesday struck down the power of the country’s government to strip the Australian citizenship of dual nationals suspected of affiliation with international terrorist groups. The High Court ruled in favor of Delil Alexander, a dual Turkish-Australian citizen, currently being held in Syria.
A senior official said the White House is expected to formally announce Friday it will lift its requirement that travelers provide a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of entering the United States. The official — who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the formal announcement — said the...
Clear blue water and clean, yellow sand are giving beachgoers in the Gaza Strip their first experience in years of clean and safe beaches. A beach is an area covered with sand that is next to an ocean, lake or river. Untreated waste has flowed directly into the waters off...
Hello! This week on Ask a Teacher, we will answer a question from Aiping about the difference between mission and assignment in one of our stories. I read an article by VOA Learning English titled "After Helping Fight COVID-19 US military plans for Next Pandemic.” There are two words: “mission “and “assignment.” Can you tell me the difference between these two words?
For the first time, NASA is looking to launch a research rocket from a commercial port not in the United States. Plus, we remember a legendary cosmonaut who died this week, and Blue Origin returns to the skies. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space.
Comments / 0