ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Inquirer

Fight in Manchester ends in stabbing

By Austin Mirmina / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER — A dispute between two men who knew each other turned violent Tuesday night and resulted in one of them being sent to the hospital with stab wounds, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m., police spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea said. It started as an argument between two men who were familiar and escalated into a violent encounter, with one of the men stabbed in the left wrist, Shea said.

The victim sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, Shea said. He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Shea said police have identified everyone involved and expect to soon issue an arrest warrant. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

— Austin Mirmina

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man charged with Glastonbury robbery

GLASTONBURY — A man is facing a robbery charge based on the accusation that he was shoplifting from a Glastonbury grocery store in January. Steven Pinto, 29, of 75 Lyness St. in Manchester, was arrested Wednesday on second-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny charges in the incident, according to police.
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford PD investigates ‘accidental’ shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting early on Friday morning. Just after 1 a.m., police said they were dispatched to a home on Kelsey Street on a report of a person who had been shot. The victim was a woman in her mid-thirties, with a nonfatal gunshot wound according to police […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford police probe 2 shootings in 4 hours

HARTFORD — City police said they are investigating two shootings in four hours, one of which is believed to have been an accident. Both victims survived, police said Friday. The first shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Ashford Street in the city’s North End. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Homeowner interrupts burglary in progress in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Naugatuck were called to a home Thursday evening after a homeowner reported an active burglary at their residence. According to investigators, police were dispatched to the house on Osborn Road at 5:30 p.m. The homeowner stated to police that they returned to their residence and interrupted a burglary in […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester#Police#Violent Crime#Hartford Hospital
Bristol Press

Manchester man sentenced to 42 months in prison for Bristol burglary

BRISTOL - A Manchester man who police say stole more than $100,000 worth of property during a Bristol burglary has been sentenced to prison. Jeffrey Pitkin, 51, faced sentencing this week in New Britain Superior Court, where a judge handed him a 42-month prison term. The prison sentence comes after...
WTNH

Police investigate fatal crash in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police, the Taftville Fire Department, and American Ambulance responded to a fatal crash in Norwich on Friday. The crash happened in the area of Hunters Rd. and Mohegan Park Rd., according to police statements. They believed that one car was turning off of Mohegan Park Rd. while another was traveling […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD investigates shooting, carjacking case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport emergency services received multiple calls reporting shots fired early on Friday morning. Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they witnessed a man being pushed out of a vehicle once shots had been fired. Officers responded and found the victim laying in the middle of the road, with […]
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Woman Charged Following Shooting, Standoff, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman has been charged with weapons charges and risk of injury to a child after allegedly firing a gun out a window onto a city street and then barricading herself. The incident began in Bridgeport around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 9, when police received a report of...
Eyewitness News

Fire crews battle Hartford apartment fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford fire companies battled an apartment complex fire at 152 Collins Street in Hartford on Friday. The fire was on the first floor of the three story building, and contained to a single apartment. Three adults and two children were assisted out of the building by...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man charged with robbery in shoplifting violence

GLASTONBURY — A man is facing a robbery charge based on the accusation that he was shoplifting from a Glastonbury grocery store in January. Steven Pinto, 29, of 75 Lyness St. in Manchester, was arrested Wednesday on second-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny charges in the incident, according to police.
GLASTONBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Dead After Crash in Norwich

One person has died after a crash in Norwich on Thursday night. Norwich Police, the Taftville Fire Department and American Ambulance responded to the area of Hunters Road and Mohegan Park Road at 10:24 p.m. They said it appears that a vehicle was turning from Mohegan Park Road while the...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police investigate shooting, barricade incident

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman was arrested following a shooting and barricade incident in Bridgeport on Thursday, police said. According to the Bridgeport Police Department, Bridgeport Emergency Control Center received several calls regarding shots fired on William Street Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. Police said a woman shot a firearm from a third floor […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

PD: Man struck, killed by delivery box truck in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that took place on Friday morning. Police said around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the Underwood Elderly Apartments on Laurel Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a car. When officers arrived, they located a 64-year-old male victim suffering […]
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
389
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy