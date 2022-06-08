Pennsylvania Reports 111K New Coronavirus Cases in May
Pennsylvania saw 111,011 new COVID-19 cases, which is an average of 3,581 per day, during the month of May, according to new data from the...www.erienewsnow.com
We've all learned to live with its existence. It's well past time to move on. Most of us did just that, long ago.
They’re called seasonal allergies. Stop trying to start this over again because elections are coming up.
