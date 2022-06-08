ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Reports 111K New Coronavirus Cases in May

erienewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania saw 111,011 new COVID-19 cases, which is an average of 3,581 per day, during the month of May, according to new data from the...

www.erienewsnow.com

⛥ Matilda ⛥
3d ago

We've all learned to live with its existence. It's well past time to move on. Most of us did just that, long ago.

Thomas McMullen-morgan
3d ago

They’re called seasonal allergies. Stop trying to start this over again because elections are coming up.

Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Department of Health Issues COVID-19 Update

Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary and Physician Denise John provided commonwealth residents with a COVID-19 update today. Center for Disease Control tracks community COVID-19 trends by county, severity, and risk. The spread of COVID varies, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Health press release. Dr. Denise Johnson claims we have the right tools to fight COVID-19 from spreading, such as wearing a mask and getting tested.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Toni Koraza

Pennsylvania to face prolonged food shortages

Many Americans would be surprised to hear that some of the states face prolonged food shortages and supply-chain risks. Many disparities exist in our communities that most of us may not realize. For example, people face hunger in every district and county across the entire state of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Pennsylvania’s Saw a Net Migration Loss in 2019. Where Did They Go?

Pennsylvania's loss is Florida's gain. New numbers from the IRS show more Pa. residents migrated to Florida than any other state. WHYY's Mark Eichmann has more. Mark Eichmann has been covering news in Delaware for nearly 20 years. In addition to writing about Delaware for WHYY, Mark is deputy managing editor of WHYY’s Delaware desk in downtown Wilmington. Since starting at WHYY in 2008, he’s produced hundreds of stories for radio, TV, and web.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Issues New Tenant And Landlord Guide

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General released a new consumer guide outlining the legal rights and responsibilities of tenants and landlords in the commonwealth. “Renting a home or apartment can be a significant and stressful process,” said AG Shapiro. “It is made only more difficult if you don’t understand the laws that govern landlords and tenants in Pennsylvania. Our guide clearly and concisely outlines those laws so Pennsylvanians can rent with confidence. Anyone who has questions about the information in our guide, or who feels that their rights may have been violated, should reach out to my office.”
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania is sitting on billions in stimulus money. Lawmakers may actually agree on a plan to spend some of it.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — As the June 30 deadline for the Pennsylvania legislature to pass a new budget approaches, support for spending some of the state’s billions in remaining stimulus money and surplus tax revenue is gaining bipartisan traction. Discussions are preliminary,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Rep. Diamond diagnosed with cancer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) announced he was recently diagnosed with a treatable form of prostate cancer. Diamond says the cancer was detected early and his doctors made the diagnosis after checkups and screenings revealed abnormalities. Diamond is scheduled to undergo a procedure on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

In Pennsylvania, attorney general lacks power to investigate price gouging at the gas pump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gasoline prices now average more than $5 a gallon, and oil companies post record profits this year, many suspect price-gouging at the pump. Pennsylvania has among the weakest laws in the nation when it comes to investigating and preventing price-gouging. Unlike some states, service stations here can raise gas prices multiple times a day, and the state attorney general has no stand-alone power to investigate price-gouging. Some state lawmakers say that must change."We're at over $5 a gallon," said Pennsylvania Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton. "This is getting insane. I could see it if these companies were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's political leaders line up behind hydrogen hub to grab federal dollars

(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly has been at odds with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on spending and budget priorities, both parties have shown bipartisan cooperation for billions in energy-related federal funds. Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, along with Wolf, issued a letter lending their support for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pediatricians rally at the Pennsylvania State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Academy of Pediatrics rallied at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Wednesday, calling for efficient care for children. The Pennsylvania doctors focused on three main topics — authorization reform, investments in childhood education, and Medicaid coverage. “Like I said I hope that everyone can hear that in how much this program […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Learn where Pennsylvania political candidates stand on gun control

A string of mass shootings across the country, including a Uvalde, Texas tragedy that took the lives of 19 children, has triggered many community members to wonder what, if anything, public officials are going to do about the recent spike in gun violence. Pittsburgh has its own history of mass shootings, including the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life synagogue, which killed 11 people in 2018, and a recent mass shooting at an Airbnb-rented apartment in the North Side, killing two teens and wounding eight others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Pennsylvania police department asks for help in 2014 cold case

Authorities in Delaware County asked the public for information in the 2014 Amanda DeGuio cold case. DeGuio, a mother of two, was last seen at her home in Upper Darby and authorities say she left without her cell phone, credit cards or change of clothes.

