Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are engaged: report

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are getting hitched, according to a new report.

The “For You” singer and “Jojo Rabbit” star made almost “simultaneous” wedding proposals to each other, The UK Sun reported , and are now planning a “low-key” ceremony soon before hosting a star-studded celebration later this summer.

Reps for the couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

“This isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand,” a source told the publication. “It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalize their relationship.

“They couldn’t be happier.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9YB2_0g4LDGJe00
Rita Ora and Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi are reportedly engaged.
Wireimage; ritaora/Instagram

Ora, 31, and the “Thor: Ragnarok” director, 46, first sparked romance rumors in spring 2021 when they were photographed cozying up to each other in Sydney. They seemed to confirm their romance when they were caught kissing on a balcony — but the photo made headlines as actress Tessa Thompson was also involved in the smooch .

“I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick,” the Oscar-winning filmmaker told the Sydney Morning Herald a few months after the viral kiss. “And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38GEF2_0g4LDGJe00
This will be the “Jojo Rabbit” star’s second marriage.
FilmMagic

The couple went on to make their red carpet debut in August 2021 at “The Suicide Squad” premiere.

Page Six broke the news in March 2020 that Waititi and his then-wife, Chelsea Winstanley, had separated . The former couple share two daughters: 10-year-old Te Hinekāhu and 6-year-old Matewa Kiritapu.

RELATED PEOPLE
