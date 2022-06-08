ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Kate Middleton twins with Crown Princess Victoria in Zara blazer

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qc5GD_0g4LCzdC00

Royals love a blazer bargain.

The Platinum Jubilee parties are over and it was back to work for the Duchess of Cambridge today as she stepped out in a beige blazer from Zara ($70) to visit a family charity — just a day after Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria wore the same jacket in green.

The piece features shoulder pads and inverted lapels for a clean look, perfect for carrying out royal duties — and each of these future queens styled the blazer in their own, quite different ways.

Middleton, 40, wore the jacket with a simple white tee shirt and previously worn wide-legged black trousers by Roland Mouret to visit London’s Little Village Brent, a “baby bank” that provides families with essential supplies such as clothes, toys, and baby supplies for children up to age five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFG0X_0g4LCzdC00
The duchess visited a family charity in London today wearing a bargain blazer.
WireImage

She kept her accessories minimal for the all-business look, adding just a pair of Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings ($689) that she’s worn on many occasions over the years and carrying a Massimo Dutti woven clutch bag ($179).

The visit marks her first public appearance since the Platinum Jubilee festivities when the duchess wore a series of stunning looks to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HufCt_0g4LCzdC00
Middleton was all smiles as she waved to people outside the charity.
GC Images

The royal has definitely been on a beige kick lately, whether it was wearing a Self-Portrait dress ($585) for a joint engagement with Princess Anne or a Reiss blazer ($360) to visit Ukraine aid workers.

As for Crown Princess Victoria, the heir to the Swedish throne chose the green version of the same blazer while on an official visit to The Netherlands yesterday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEPGL_0g4LCzdC00
Crown Princess Victoria looked cheerful in her green Zara suit as she visited Amsterdam yesterday.
Getty Images

The 44-year-old stuck to her normal bold style choices by going in a monochrome direction, pairing the jacket with matching high-waisted trousers ($50) from Zara.

She kept the green theme with a favorite pair of suede pumps by Malene Birger and added a white pussybow blouse along with a tan bag ($1,234) by Susan Szatmary.

The chic topcoat is selling out quickly, but not to worry: It’s available in three other colors, including a sassy red and bright blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xnZr_0g4LCzdC00
Victoria paired up with Prince Constantijn of The Netherlands yesterday for a tech startup event.
Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was ‘practically skipping’ following Prince William, Kate Middleton’s wedding, author claims

Queen Elizabeth was said to be elated after Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, said "I do" to Kate Middleton. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malene Birger
Person
Princess Anne
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Charles gets uncontrollable fit of laughter - and Prince William and Camilla's reaction is hilarious

The royal family united on Sunday to attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in honour of the Queen's 70 years of the throne. The incredible event featured many acts, but as the final part of the pageant, which featured carnival floats, appeared in front of the royal box, Prince Charles couldn't help but laugh uncontrollably - and it was all captured on video.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Departure Forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “Kickstart Their Star Quality,” Expert Says

As a former actress, it was Meghan Markle that had long been used to glittery red carpets. But, say experts, Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family has now forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “kickstart their star quality,” as the couple “have stepped up their glitzy appearances,” The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Princess Victoria#Gc Images
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news – Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are ‘being forced to accept a downgrade’ as they attend Jubilee

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle are 'being forced to accept a downgrade' as they head to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, a Royal expert claims. Australian journalist Daniela Elser has said that a "more cynical mind" might consider the Sussexes are returning to the UK to "make nice just as the biggest royal PR event in a decade rolls around".
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

All aboard! Meghan Markle donned £995 naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for BBQ with Prince Harry and Archie - days before she is due to travel to the UK for Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex donned a naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead as she attended a BBQ over the weekend with the Duke. Meghan Markle, 40, has been on hand to support her husband Prince Harry, 37, and his polo team, Los Padres, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in recent weeks.
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘Too cute’: Princess Charlotte stops Prince Louis’ enthusiastic waving during Trooping the Colour parade

As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children appeared in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, Prince Louis seemed extra enthusiastic about the event.During the parade, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, travelled in the lead carriage. They sat opposite their mother, Kate, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.As the three children waved at the large crowds, Prince Louis continued excitedly to which Princess Charlotte gently moved her younger brothers hand down.This didn’t stop the young royal continuing to show his enthusiasm as he carried on waving at those on the Mall.The act was...
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Heir Warned About Meghan Markle's Political Plans, Duke Will Reportedly Face 'Serious Problem' With Harry's Wife's Ambitions

Prince Charles is warned ahead of the possibility of Meghan Markle joining politics in the U.S. Many believed that when Prince Harry's wife does so, it may cause a problem in the royal household. Prince Charles Could Allegedly Face Problems If Meghan Markle Pursues A Career In Politics. Many believed...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Aside from Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice is one of the most famous royal redheads! The daughter of Prince Andrew gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, and since then, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really upped her hair game, regularly sporting luscious locks. The Duchess of Cambridge may...
WORLD
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

113K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy