Alejandro Barajas-Alvarez was called to heaven on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the age of 37. He was born September 19, 1984, to Gabriel Barajas-Jacinto and Alicia Alvarez-Perez. Since the young age of thirteen, when he began working in the restaurant industry, Alejandro took on the responsibility of sending money back...
Louis Sebastian Kakuk, age 91, a resident of the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at this residence. Louis was born on August 16, 1930, in Two Rivers, son of the late Louis A. and Magdalen (Mandek) Kakuk. After his mother died when he was five-years old, his father remarried to his next mother Mary (Yindra) Kakuk. His middle name was derived by him naming himself after his grandfather Sebastian Mandek. Louis had an exceptionally close relationship with his maternal grandparents’ family. Louis served in the United States Army, in Korea, serving from August 1952 until his honorable discharge on July 14, 1954. On July 9, 1955, he was married to the former Jeanette A. Thielbar at Crown Point, IN. Louis was an aircraft mechanic working for Kakuk Aviation, then later he took care of the Manitowoc Company’s aircrafts at the Manitowoc County Airport.
The 10th Holy Family Memorial Maritime Marathon is scheduled for this Sunday. Race Director Dave Nickels tells Seehafer News that the 26.2 mile race begins and ends at the UW-Green Bay Manitowoc campus, and follows a familiar lakefront path. “We have a lot of people who are repeat performers,” Nickels...
The body of a 26-year-old Sheboygan resident, presumed drown and missing since May 30th was recovered early this afternoon. Police say they were notified about 12:30 p.m. An initial investigation indicates the victim was believed to have gone into the water of the North Pier in Sheboygan’s Harbor sometime during Memorial Day.
The employees and staff at Manitowoc Tool and Manufacturing took part in a blood drive yesterday. The company wanted to do its part in fixing the blood shortage the American Red Cross has been experiencing for the past couple of years. In total, 38 units of blood were collected, which...
Two people are being treated for injuries after a shooting on the east side of Green Bay. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of East Mason Street near Lime Kiln Road just before 10:00 last night. When they arrived, the officers located two...
A conflict of interest could cause a delay in the trial of a Kaukauna man accused of killing his children. Matthew Beyer has been charged with two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in the deaths of 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer, who were found dead in their home in February 2020.
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan has received a $1 million grant from the Lenore G. Tawney Foundation. This money will go toward the establishment of an endowment that will support the new Lenore G. Tawney Fellowship, to be awarded annually to a scholar, writer, curator, or artist to pursue projects using the Arts Center’s Tawney collection as a basis or inspiration for their work.
UnitedOne Credit Union has added Lindsay Wiesner as its Business Relationship Manager. The Manitowoc native is one of less than 100 individuals in the U.S. to have earned an Advanced Diploma and Fundamental Diploma relating to Small Business Administration lending from the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL). Wiesner...
An Elkhart Lake man has been charged with OWI following a rollover crash in rural Sheboygan County Wednesday evening. The 28-year-old man was driving on Highway MM near Snake Road just after 7:00 Wednesday evening, when he lost control of his vehicle, and rolled it. The vehicle came to rest...
A 14-year-old boy who ran away from an Appleton group home has been found safe. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the teen had fled the home on June 4th and was considered endangered. They said that the teen has mental health conditions and did not have...
Cynthia C. DeBauche, age 78, a lifelong resident of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully at her residence, Sunday afternoon, June 5, 2022. Cindy was born to Martin and Viola (Pilger) Koch on December 24, 1943. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She attended Two Rivers Washington High School and later obtained her GED. Throughout her life she worked at Mirro Plant 4, Engstrom Enterprise, Kewaunee Nuclear Power Plant and the Mishicot Public School District. She enjoyed spending time at the cottage in Wabeno pontoon boating, fishing, playing sheepshead and dancing to polka music.
Seven Lakes Golf Course in rural Manitowoc County will be hosting a golf event this weekend in support of the North American One-Armed Golfers Association. This event was organized in part by Sarah Larson, a 1998 graduate of Manitowoc Lutheran High School who is a part of the Disabled USA Golf Team.
A Waukesha County jury has found a man guilty of shooting two police officers in Delafield. The incident happened in the fall of 2020. Nathaniel Benton of Fargo, North Dakota was found guilty of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and illegal possession of a firearm. Officers from...
The Green Bay Police Department is looking for a man believed to have been involved in the Wednesday night shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has issued a warrant for 19-year-old Robert Robertson, as the police want to question him regarding the shooting. Two people were injured in the shooting...
The following article was submitted by the Lester Public Library. If you’ve visited the library lately, you might have noticed a recent influx of art books, from children’s picture books to “how-to” painting guides to a biography of 17th century female Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi. All were purchased with funds from a memorial endowment created by Grace Koprowski Meyer.
Yesterday was the final day of school for students in the Manitowoc Public School District, and this afternoon will be the final time Superintendent Mark Holzman will be in charge of a Lincoln High School graduation. Holzman was on the WCUB Breakfast Club yesterday, where he looked back on what...
Those who had planned on watching some dirt track racing in Plymouth this weekend will have to find something else to do. During last week’s races, one of the cars was involved in a wreck, which caused it to leave the track and fly into the fencing. The driver...
The Appleton Police Department has released more information regarding their ongoing investigation into a dual death situation. They say that 35-year-old Shannon Swanson and 32-year-old Mitchell Kounelis were found dead in a home in the 600 block of West Third Street on Monday. Through their investigation, detectives determined that Kounelis...
