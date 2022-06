The weekly total is in for Florence COVID-19 numbers and the number is 28. Since last Thursday there was an influx of COVID-19 that brought the all time total for the Florence Area to 1684 individuals with the coronavirus. It is unclear as to where the majority of cases occurred, due to the decreased attention given the virus from both the Lane County Public Health and the Oregon Health Authority. There was no indication as to whether the cases were randomly spread throughout the community or centered in one or more locations. There were early reports last week of one of the long term care facilities having an outbreak, but that was not confirmed by either health officials or media sources. Lane County added 150 new cases yesterday while the state said there were 1478 new cases from Tuesday to Wednesday of this week. Hospitalizations were up at 298 for the day with a decrease of 6 in the ICU with 24 patients currently receiving care.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO