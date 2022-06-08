Crack vs. powder cocaine sentencing, according to Families Against Mandatory Minimums

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s highest court on Thursday upheld the first-degree murder conviction of Dawnta Harris, who was handed a life sentence in the 2018 killing of Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio when he was 17. “Justice prevailed again today in the case against the suspect charged in the heinous murder of Police Officer First Class Amy Caprio,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt in a statement. “I want to thank the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office and all of the members of our Department who worked tirelessly to bring justice for Amy. Please continue to keep her family, friends, and...

