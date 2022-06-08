Summer landscaping tips from Allisonville Garden

Tomatoes are not only my favorite backyard crop -- they’re also the most popular among American home gardeners. And it’s no wonder: Have you ever compared a supermarket tomato to a backyard one? The homegrown scent alone will transport you straight to summer. Another benefit of growing your...
You love digging around in your garden, planting flowers, shrubs, and trees to beautify your landscape. What's not so nice to discover your favorite plants have been gnawed on by the neighborhood deer!. Sure, they have to eat, too, but does it have to be your yard? Although you can...
Growing herbs is a simple way to add beauty to your garden, enhance the flavor of food, bring fragrance to your home, and even improve your well-being. Even if you're a beginner gardener, growing these aromatic plants is very doable. Most herbs grow as easily in containers as they do in the ground. You can even grow many types of herbs in one container. Once you know what herbs grow best together and the conditions needed to grow them, you'll be on your way to creating an herb garden that will bring beauty to your yard and exciting flavors to your meals.
Your sunny garden needs both annuals and perennials to attract pollinators and provide season-long color to your yard. While annuals bloom for one season from the time you plant them until frost, perennials bloom for a shorter period of weeks to months. But they return year after year, making them a smart investment in your garden for the long haul.
No Mow May was started in 2019 by citizen scientists in the United Kingdom as part of a conservation study to support struggling pollinators. Homeowners were encouraged to leave their lawn mowers in storage through the month of May and allow their lawn weeds to grow and bloom. The idea was that participants’ lawns could then produce essential pollen and nectar for bees and other pollinators during the critical period in which they were emerging from hibernation.
THE weather is heating up and summer is fast approaching. If you are planning on getting your friends and family out in your garden soon, there’s one job that you must be doing on a regular basis if you want your grass to look good. And don’t worry if...
Flower beds can completely transform an outdoor space when used correctly. Putting careful thought into how your flower beds will be organized and arranged in addition to what you want to plant in them can make a huge impact on your landscape and curb appeal. Whether you have an expansive yard or a few square feet of space, these flower bed ideas can help you make the most of your garden to wow visitors.
Is it possible to grow a pecan tree from a pecan nut? Yes, it most certainly is. This is how I have germinated many pecan seedlings. After all, it's how trees grow in nature without the help of any human source. In nature, the nuts drop to the ground, then when it rains, the seeds sprout, grow into saplings, and if left alone, the saplings grow into trees. It's not rocket science, although natural science is involved.
WHETHER you’re a gardening expert or a newbie, you might want to avoid planting these trees in your garden. Bradford pears are beautiful with their enormous white flowers, gorgeous branches and imposing height becoming a favorite amongst landscapers. However, these “demon” trees have ended up becoming a problem for...
IF you are struggling to get a greener lawn, there is one cheap spice that can transform your grass, according to one expert. All you need to make your grass greener and healthier is cinnamon, according to Joe, a lawn care expert who runs the gardening site, Joe's Lawn Care.
It ain’t easy being a bee these days. With the introduction of genetically modified crops, stronger, more powerful, and prevalent pesticides, and a rapidly changing climate, bee colonies are quickly disappearing. According to the urban beekeeping organization, Honeylove, after WWII, there were 5 million honeybee colonies; today, there are approximately half that many.
Succulents provide food and nectar for pollinators. Watch a bee, butterfly or bird land on a succulent and witness a pollinator in action!. Yes! Succulents in the garden will attract bees and other pollinators to the landscape as they search for food and nectar. The pollination process helps the succulents thrive during the growing season. Provide an abundance of colors, flower shapes, heights and scents to attract all kinds of pollinators. You can purchase succulents at a garden center and learn how to propagate succulents to expand your collection.
A GARDENING expert has revealed an inexpensive - yet effective - hack for getting rid of slugs from your garden. With the weather warming up, there is another, less welcome visitor - slugs sliding all across the grass, plants and outdoor furniture. But though these pests are harmless to humans,...
Climbing temperatures signal the true start of the summer gardening season—and while you'll have months to tinker with your shrubs, trees, and flowers, there are a few things to achieve right at summer's start to ensure your most bountiful garden yet. Brush up on our summer gardening checklist, which will see you through the most prolific growing period of the year.
Comments / 0