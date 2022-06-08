WonderRoad Festival just days away

INDIANAPOLIS — Shop and learn about nearly 100 local artisans this Saturday at the Nickel Plate Arts Maker Faire. The event takes place at Noblesville Courthouse Square, featuring artisans who make products with their hands, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. While you’re in town, check out two simultaneous...
INDIANAPOLIS — Popular contemporary bands like Vampire Weekend, Chvrches, Bastille and Milky Chance, among others, will be performing at the WonderRoad festival this weekend. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday at Garfield Park. "I think Indianapolis is just a great music town. I mean, you take a...
INDIANAPOLIS — The Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Indianapolis kicked off its annual Italian Street Festival by offering all the favorites like cannoli, spaghetti, ravioli and meatball sandwiches. The best part is everything is homemade. “I definitely need the cannoli and they are homemade and everything,” said Teresa Fry,...
INDIANAPOLIS – The Strawberry Festival is back at its normal date after it was pushed back due to the pandemic. The festival is back to being on the second Thursday of June. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. or until they run out. Thousands will be able to get the made from scratch […]
INDIANAPOLIS — ‘Tis the season for boating, picnics, outdoor concerts — and canned wine. Lexi Golden and Brittany Thompson, event managers at Daniel’s Vineyard, joined us to talk about their upcoming summer concert series, plus four summer flavors of canned wine. Concerts take place at the...
INDIANAPOLIS — The upcoming Juneteeth Foodways Festival combines food, fun, music and history. The festival takes place Friday, June 17 from 4-8 p.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in downtown Indy. It’s free to attend, but advance registration is required. The event is an interactive food experience...
Indianapolis Opera general director David Starkey views Lobster Palooza as a New England lobster bake with more than a hint of Italy. Lobster Palooza, a fundraiser for Indianapolis Opera, is set from 5 to 9 p.m. July 17 at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville. This is the 12th annual Lobster Palooza, which returns to Daniel’s for the second consecutive year.
INDIANAPOLIS — A program designed to offer safe spaces for our city’s youth this summer is now expanding in Indianapolis. Since its debut in 2019, the city’s Safe Summer program has been used as a tool to try and prevent juvenile crime. During the months of June and July, the city’s Office of Public Health and Safety hosts a variety of free events designed to offer safe, meaningful spaces for kids to spend their summer.
INDIANAPOLIS — Tom Miller is an Indy-based multihyphenate with a lot of interesting hobbies stemming from his background in writing and beer. After the birth of his oldest son Owen, Tom began searching for opportunities to make extra money. He saw an expanding craft brewery magazine scene evolve in the area and began writing for multiple beer and wine publications.
INDIANAPOLIS– The countdown is over to Indy’s wildest party! This year it features a journey to the land down under. Sherman is hanging out with the starts of this year’s Zoobilation!. For more information on Zoobilation click here.
INDIANAPOLIS —Singer-songwriter Courtney Preste is taking the stage at Zoobilation Friday night to perform along with GrooveSmash. The annual black tie bash is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Indianapolis Zoo, and it’s one of the most anticipated Indy events of the year. Preste dropped by...
If you want to discover your inner do-it-yourself this summer, there’s a perfect place to start. Where is Sherman? He’s in Greenwood where you can put your D-I-Y skills to the test and party with friends.
Susie and I have found many benefits for attending the Pendleton Farmers Market on Saturday mornings. The Market begins in early May and runs through early October, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon. Locally grown, produced, processed and/or crafted products may be sold by vendors at this gathering.
In the week of June 5-11, at least two venues have announced opening or closure in Muncie, Indiana. Below is brief information regarding each. The popular and revolutionary indoor trampoline park, Sky Zone, is expanding to Muncie, Indiana, as announced June 6. Sarah and Josh Lochtefeld, owners of S & J Farms Company, are the franchisees of this new destination.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The historic Kountry Kitchen is breaking ground on a new restaurant and event venue on Tuesday at 11:30 am. The restaurant will return to its previous location at 19th Street and North College Avenue after it burned to the ground in January 2020. It reopened in...
INDIANAPOLIS – This is the time of year thousands of Hoosiers start outdoor projects. One of the biggest projects can also be fairly simple and inexpensive. There are many benefits to landscaping, especially with rocks. Did you know you can burn at least 500 calories an hour putting in a rock landscape? That’s the same rate of calorie burning as playing tennis. It’s also a quick way to make an area around your house look manicured. That was the idea one homeowner in Speedway had when she chose to put rocks in certain areas around her house.
INDIANAPOLIS — Check your tickets carefully because two winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets from Monday night’s drawing were sold in Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning numbers were 2-10-35-44-46 with a Powerball of 4. A winning $100,000 ticket was sold in Rochester at the Kroger Fuel Center...
Comments / 0