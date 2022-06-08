ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Quiet morning, with evening showers, possible storms

By Nikki Pietrus
fortwaynesnbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Cooler air has settled in this Wednesday with morning lows in the low 50s and...

www.fortwaynesnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Weekend starts cool

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - This weekend begins with refreshingly cool air in the 50s. Later today temperatures will warm back into the 70s with only a slight chance of a shower. As we move through the weekend Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the 80s. High heat and humidity is expected during the middle of the week next week and temperatures could feel as hot as 105° on Tuesday and Wednesday. It should remain mainly dry.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Partly cloudy Friday with few afternoon showers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Highs will reach the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies this Friday. A few light scattered showers could enter the forecast between lunch and dinner though several areas will remain dry through the day. Overnight lows will fall tot he 50s before another day of 70s and sunshine Saturday. Highs will climb into the low 80s Sunday ahead of a major heat wave next week. Highs are set to be well into the 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday as humidity rises.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

High heat next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong high pressure system will move into the region early next and will sit in a position to bring us very hot weather. Temperatures will start building Sunday into the 80s. By Monday near 90 and in the low to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity could make it feel up to 105 degrees. We have declared Tuesday and Wednesday FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS next week.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Warming weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and still somewhat cool with temperatures in the 50s. Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry with only an isolated shower expected. Temperatures will jump from the 70s on Saturday to the 80s on Sunday. The biggest weather news will be the hot and humid weather developing in the middle of next week. Highs will be well into the 90s and it may feel more like 100 or higher with the humidity.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Pleasant Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Sunshine is in store as skies clear this Thursday. Highs will reach the mid 70s as winds turn a bit breezy and humidity stays low. Overnight lows will fall tot he low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid 70s again Friday with the first half of the day dry ahead of scattered showers returning tot he forecast Friday evening.
FORT WAYNE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Driver Captures ‘Dust Devil’ on Video in Indiana Cornfield

I'm no meteorologist, but I do find the weather to be fascinating. One day it can be perfectly sunny without a cloud in the sky and a light breeze, the next those two elements can come together to create a storm strong enough to uproot massive trees and level buildings. I mean, the fact that microscopic bits of moisture can bond together to form a cloud is pretty incredible if you stop and think about it. And, if enough of those teeny, tiny particles mash together the weight they create becomes too much for the cloud to hold and they fall to the ground in the form of rain. It's just wild to me. The weather can also put on a relatively harmless show as it did in a cornfield in Wells County, Indiana just south of Fort Wayne earlier this week when a stiff breeze whipped up a small dust devil.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Forever Home Friday: Meet Hoover

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Meet Hoover! At just 3-months-old, Hoover is looking for his forever home as he grows up. Hoover weighs about 15 lbs but is expected to grow to over 40 lbs the next few months. Hoover comes from a large litter, meaning he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Clear Skies#Western#Nbc
wrtv.com

Live Blog: Tornado-warned storms move across central Indiana

INDIANA — Tornado-warned storms are making their way across central Indiana and early reports of damage are coming into the WRTV newsroom. Officials in Delaware County are investigating the possibility of a tornado touchdown between Eaton and Albany. That's according to Delaware County EMA Executive Director John Coutinho and...
WANE-TV

The big boat at the Ramada Inn is gone

Remember the old houseboat you saw sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. It set sail this week and landed at the end of Parent Road, after owner Gary Dodane had it towed there. A friend who lives on the road that ends in a cul-de-sac off I-469 will watch over it as Dodane, owner of Karl’s Barbershop at Maplewood Plaza, continues his efforts to sell it.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

State bound Blazers primed for Class 2A state final

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Friday, Blazer pride was loud and proud sending off state bound Eastside softball to West Lafayette ahead of the program’s Class 2A state final clash. The Blazers are one win away from claiming a state championship, which would be the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WANE-TV

Missing Fort Wayne boy found quickly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – About twenty minutes after Fort Wayne Police Department sent out a Public Safety Alert Friday night asking for the public’s help finding a missing 8-year-old boy, the department sent another notice saying the boy had been found. The notice didn’t say how or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Local festivals facing logistics problems, volunteer shortages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Festival season is in full swing in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio, and people are showing up in large numbers to get their fill of food and fun. However, festival organizers in throughout the area are facing unique problems this year. Germanfest...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Body pulled from water in northern Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man’s body was found in a pond in northern Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the pond was in the Woodland Subdivision off of Auburn Road. There has been an ongoing search in this area...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

One person in serious condition after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in serious condition after being stabbed early Thursday morning. The stabbing occurred at the Tall Oaks Apartments on the 7300 block of Decatur Road on the city’s south side, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. This story...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cat cafe coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s first cat cafe is opening tomorrow. The Black Forest Cat Cafe will offer coffee, some sweet treats, and furry friends you can visit and adopt. The cafe is located in the JoAnn Plaza off Coldwater (between Plato’s Closet and Pet Supplies Plus).
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Body recovered from pond in Woodland Lake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police confirm they recovered a body from a pond in the Woodland Lake neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. It's near where they were searching for missing 81-year-old Steven Clemmer earlier in the day, one officer said. The statewide Silver Alert issued for Clemmer was canceled...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy