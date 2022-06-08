ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Traffic camera captures powerful Kansas storm

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — A traffic camera in Overland Park, Kansas, captured wild video as storms passed through the area Tuesday. Moments into the video,...

Heat advisory issued for Sunday throughout St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – A heat advisory hits the St. Louis region Sunday with heat index values expected to reach 100 for the first time this year. Nearly 30 eastern Missouri counties and municipalities are under the heat advisory, including St. Louis City, St. Louis County and most surrounding areas. The current advisory lasts from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,040,405 which is 807% higher than the state average of $225,067.
Fastest-growing counties in Missouri

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas school police chief criticized for his actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history said in his first extensive comments, published Thursday, that he did not consider himself the person in charge as the massacre unfolded and assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response.
University of Missouri System student rep dies in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The man killed in a car crash on Wednesday was identified as a student representative with the University of Missouri System Board of Curators. Remington Williams, 25, died when his Mercedes was struck by a speeding Jeep at the intersection of 75th Street and Ward Parkway.
2 men shot, 1 killed outside Metro East supermarket

MADISON, Ill. – A gunman shot two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of a Metro East supermarket Thursday evening. Investigators say Reginald Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis, Illinois, died from injuries in the shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot and hurt, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
