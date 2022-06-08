ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Sunrise rain, flooding remains on tornado anniversary

By Richard Burkard richard@emporia.com
Emporia gazette.com
 3 days ago

June 8 marks a sobering weather anniversary in Emporia. But while flooding was a concern Wednesday morning, this year tornadoes are not. The Cottonwood River between Plymouth and Neosho Rapids was 3.7 feet above flood stage Tuesday night. But it's expected to fall below flood stage by Wednesday evening....

www.emporiagazette.com

Emporia gazette.com

Limbs fall in Lebo, but storms leaving

A pre-dawn thunderstorm left damage in part of the Emporia area Friday. But the chance for rain is going down as the weekend approaches. KSNT-TV reported a storm knocked down one to two-inch tree limbs in Lebo overnight. No injuries were reported. About 330 customers lost power in northeast Lyon...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Last gasp of storms may be on way

One flood warning remained in Lyon County Thursday morning. But more rain is expected to fall on the region Thursday night. The National Weather Service reported the Neosho River was 0.5 feet above flood stage at Neosho Rapids. But it is dropping, expected to be back in its banks Thursday evening.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Severe storm risk map - 6.10.22

A pre-dawn thunderstorm left damage in part of the Emporia area Friday. But the chance for r…
Emporia gazette.com

Local home sales show spring surge in May

Home sales in the Emporia area had their best month of the year in May and show a sharp increase from 2021. New statistics from the Sunflower Association of Realtors show 53 homes were sold last month. That’s up 11 from April. It was also a 43% jump from May 2021, when home sales had a monthly decline.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Housing, child care top priorities for new Ignite Emporia director

Sherry Harrison began her new job more than a week ago, but something bigger overrode that. “Everything was about Unbound Gravel,” she said Wednesday. “I knew about Unbound, but I did not know the extent.”. Harrison is in a learning process right now, as the new director of...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Overheating engine to blame for vehicle fire call

A reported vehicle fire north of Emporia was the result of an overheating engine, according to authorities. The call came in just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, with dispatchers reporting a fire on N. Highway 99 and Road 200. A Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy on site told The Gazette the...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Parade Grand Marshall active in Flint Hills Rodeo for a lifetime

Part of Strong City’s Flint Hills Rodeo seven decades plus, Marcia Bailey was Grand Marshall of this year’s rodeo parade. “I started riding in the parade as a little girl and have been involved in the rodeo in some way ever since,” Marcia remembered. In its 84th...
Emporia gazette.com

Terry D. Livingston

Terry D. Livingston, 71, of Overbrook, KS, formerly of Emporia passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Brookside Retirement Community. Cremation will take place. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Hall Cemetery. Associate Pastor Will Ravenstein will officiate. Terry was born...
Emporia gazette.com

Turnpike wreck rescuer identified

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper credits Sean James with saving three children from a fiery crash that killed their mother. James called it destiny that he was there at the right time. The 47-year-old commutes from Dallas to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he works as an engineer in the...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Four-day work week on Burlingame Road

A section of Burlingame Road is the focus of Lyon County road crews these days. “Typical maintenance,” Jim Brull with the Lyon County Highway Department said Friday. “They'll take as long as it takes to get it finished.”. But unlike some road projects, the work is occurring only...
BURLINGAME, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lebo driver OK after collision injures five

A Lebo driver escaped injury Wednesday night in in a crash on Interstate 70 which left five other people hurt. The collision occurred around 9:45 p.m. near Maple Hill, about 12 miles west of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports David Ruther, 68, of Lebo drove his pickup onto the highway with a trailer attached. Then a car came from behind and struck his trailer.
LEBO, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Frank Lee Robidou

Frank Lee Robidou, 81, Americus, Kansas, lost his battle with cancer and was called to heaven at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center, Cottonwood Falls, Kansas on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Frank was born in Morris County, Kansas on June 4, 1941, the son of William H. and Jessie (Ramsaur)...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Pats on the Back

EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…. Sean James, the former United States Navy medic who pulled three children from a burning vehicle after the...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

National Teacher's Hall of Fame prepares for 30th annual induction week

The National Teachers Hall of Fame will host its 30th annual Induction Celebration on Friday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m. The banquet, where this year’s group of educators will be inducted into the Teachers Hall of Fame, will take place at the Memorial Student Union Ballroom at Emporia State University. Induction Week activities include a round table webinar on Wednesday, June 15 at 1:30 p.m. and a rededication of the National Memorial to Fallen Educators, located at 18th and Merchant, on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.
Emporia gazette.com

Mary Ann Scheve

Mary Ann Scheve, of Emporia, died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Life Care Center, Burlington. Mary Ann Ripperger was born at home in Lacona, Iowa on February 8, 1935 the daughter of Vincent and Agnes (Frueh) Ripperger. She married John Lewis Scheve at Rosemount Church Iowa on April 14, 1956. John died October 8, 2012. Mary Ann was a homemaker and member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia. Her greatest joys were spending time with family, playing cards, quilting, jigsaw puzzles and tending to her flower gardens. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake cookies and candies for the family gatherings. Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Douglas Scheve of Columbus, Nebraska, Daniel Scheve of Bucyrus, Kansas, Scott (Stephanie) Scheve of Emporia, Kansas and daughter, Deborah (Rex) Williams of Emporia Kansas; brothers, Darrell (Julene) Ripperger, Dwight (Carmaleen) Ripperger and sisters, Darlene Day and Janet Schaefer; eight grandchildren, Jessica Scheve, Bret (Emily) Scheve, Shawnell (Kenneth) Linot, ShaLynn (Nathan) Wyatt, Josh (Michelle) Williams, Jason (Madison) Williams, Jordan Williams, and Samantha Scheve, 8 great grandchildren and one on the way.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Ricky Dean Miller

Leo and Marie Campbell Miller. include: wife, Carol Miller of the home; sons, Jason. Miller and wife Julie of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin,. Dave Gentry and partner Lesa of Emporia, and Tyson. Gentry and partner Meagan Cates of Ellisworth,. Kansas; sister, Pam Price and husband Terry of. Emporia; sister, Becky Sorrells...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

2nd annual Pride celebration starts Friday

The Emporia community will celebrate Pride with a full weekend of events Friday and Saturday. The celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, with Pride Live, a music festival hosted by Emporia High School’s GSA and Emporia First Friday, at Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street. The celebrations continue Saturday with a Drag Brunch hosted by EHS GSA and the Union Street Social, with a smaller, more intimate drag performance, according to Orion Turner, the Pride event coordinator. The brunch will be held at the restaurant, located at 225 E. Sixth Ave.
Emporia gazette.com

Jane Ann Rees

Rees, Jr., and they wed August 18, 1963. an elementary school teacher for 39 wonderful years, most. of which were in the Herrin, Illinois school district before. retiring in 2005. Due to her many years as a teacher and. many students, Jane was known to often say “I had them...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Stella M. Sleezer

Stella M. Sleezer, 90, passed away Monday evening June 6, 2022 at the Oakley Place of Rossville. She was born March 15, 1932 on the family farm near Gridley, Kansas the daughter of Amos and Ruby Rodgers Stukey. She was the youngest of thirteen children. Stella attended Gridley High School and graduated with the Class of 1950.
GRIDLEY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Anna Marie Kuhlmann

Anna Marie Kuhlmann of Olpe, Kansas, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Emporia Presbyterian Manor, Emporia. She was 92. A complete obituary will be published later. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
OLPE, KS

