ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War: Ragnarok gets new placeholder release date and fans are worried about a delay

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

God of War: Ragnarok has got a new placeholder release date, and fans are worried this means the game has been delayed.

As highlighted in a thread on Resetera , a tweet from the account @PlaystationSize - which is known for sharing PSN database updates - revealed that God of War: Ragnarok has changed from having a September 30 (placeholder) release date to December 31. This has led many fans to believe that the highly anticipated sequel will be delayed to the end of 2022.

It’s important to keep in mind though that neither PlayStation nor developer Santa Monica Studio have announced an official release date - other than the 2022 window - for God of War Ragnarok yet. This means it’s not been confirmed that it was ever supposed to launch in September, or has been delayed at all.

See more

We can’t blame fans for thinking the worse though. The last few years have given us a number of game delays, with some of the more recent ones being Bethesda’s Starfield and Redfall , Square Enix’s Forspoken , and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 . It’s also probably not a coincidence that PlayStation is yet to announce a release date for God of War: Ragnarok when we're already halfway through 2022.

We have however seen a number of hints recently which could mean we're closer to launch than we realize. Just a few days ago it was spotted that God of War: Ragnarok had been rated by Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee, meaning the game must be somewhat near to being completely finished. We also noticed some God of War: Ragnarok merch set to launch this Summer , which would be weird if we weren’t due the game at least sometime soon.

There’s also a rumor that God of War: Ragnarok could make an appearance at Summer Game Fest tomorrow. To find out how and when to tune in to Geoff Keighley’s gaming event, take a look at our E3 2022 schedule .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
GamesRadar

Palworld shows off its violent twist on the Pokemon formula at the Future Games Show

Palworld, the creature-collecting RPG with a violent twist, showed off a new trailer at the Future Games Show powered by Mana. The trailer focuses on two of the key aspects of Palworld's spin on the formula. First up are a bunch of boss fights, in which you'll be taking on powerful foes. Rather than using your companions to whittle down their health bars, however, in Palworld you'll be using a rifle to help subdue your opponents.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The Last Faith's brutal Soulslike Metroidvania action is just what you need to fill an Elden Ring-shaped hole

The Last Faith showed off more of its brutal soulslike action in a new trailer at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, revealing a challenging title full of dangerous monsters and merciless combat. If you've completed Elden Ring and are looking for another dark world to explore then The Last Faith's tale of civil war between two ancient religions could fill that dark void.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Of War#Placeholder#Video Game#Playstationsize#Bethesda#Square Enix#Forspoken
GamesRadar

Body horror shooter ILL is basically John Carpenter's The Thing in video game form

Fight back mutating body horror monstrosities as you try to survive as Ill is unveiled at the Future Games Show. First-person survival horror ILL is about as close as you're going to get to another game based on The Thing. In a new trailer revealed at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana this gruesome FPS showed off its horrific monsters - eldritch messes of mutated human flesh and bones out to consume the player.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
GamesRadar

Orx is part rogue-like, part tower-defence, part deck-builder, all carnage

Orx are coming! Or more specifically, Orx is coming, the roguelike deck-building tower-defence game from Critical Reflex, about which we're seeing even more details at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana. And once you get past the initial, rather arresting images of parapets shooting fire at thousands of club-wielding oafs who refuse to get off the lawn, Orx is clearly boasting a heady lineage of inspirations that'll catch the attention of any veteran indie game lover.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Future Games Show gives us childhood charm with a new look at Lost in Play, now confirmed for Switch

Your inner child will love this indie adventure which we're pleased to confirm is coming to Nintendo Switch. Enjoy an indie game that will send you back to the warm and fuzzy memory of Saturday morning cartoons as a kid, courtesy of adventure game Lost in Play. One of the stars of the Future Games Show powered by Mana, this game features a brother and sister Toto and Gal, and a whole bunch of monsters.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Stylish 90s stealth action title Serial Cleaners release date announced at the Future Games Show

The sequel to the 2017 indie hit Serial Cleaner is set to drag the 2D stealth-action out of the '70s and into the '90s – specifically, New York City, New Year's Eve 1999. Designed as a homage to '90s cinema – spanning cult crime thrillers through to b-movie action flicks – Serial Cleaners sees four professional cleaners for the mob gather to reminisce about their careers at the turn of the millennium, before it tragically, inevitably goes horribly wrong.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The Future Games Show reveals a brand new Bright Memory: Infinite trailer

The FPS and action hybrid set in a dazzling metropolis in the year 2036 unveils new console release trailer. Bright Memory: Infinite takes the best of the FPS and action game genres and smashes them together to make a big, futuristic roller coaster ride. Today at the Future Games Show powered by Mana we got to see the hyperspeed gameplay in action in a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy