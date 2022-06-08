ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Badin High School baseball team grateful to be in the state tournament this week

By Journal-News
WCPO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON, Ohio — The answers by Badin pitcher Eric Rawlings and right fielder Brycen Fox left listeners scratching their heads in puzzlement. The Badin baseball players had been asked their reaction to reaching Ohio’s Division II state semifinals this weekend at Akron’s Canal Park for the second straight...

www.wcpo.com

It Is Official! 2022 Miss Black Teen Cincinnati ‘Miss Joi Burton’ and 2022 Miss Black Cincinnati ‘Miss Olivia Riggs’

The votes tallied, the court chosen, and the winners of the 32nd Anniversary of Miss Black Teen Cincinnati and the 42nd Anniversary of Miss Black Cincinnati names are now and forever recorded in the 2022 RLH Pageants Unlimited historical journals. Both Pageants were held simultaneously, with sixteen beautiful, poised young African American women of different hues from Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Dayton.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Monroe tonight

MONROE — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be in Monroe tonight. The checkpoint will be located on northbound Cin-Day Road at Todhunter Road. >>RTA to hold interactive hiring event in Dayton today. Police will be operating the checking from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m....
MONROE, OH
FOX19 NOW’s Betsy Ross to receive prestigious Silver Circle Award

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over the past four decades, Betsy Ross has been a trailblazer in sports and news broadcasting. Ross was one of the first women to break into national sports news and her successes have made her a loyal staple in Cincinnati. On Wednesday, FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke surprised...
CINCINNATI, OH
Mason teacher named regional 2022 Teacher of the Year

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A teacher at The Goddard School of Mason has been selected as the regional winner for Ohio’s 2022 Teacher of the Year awards. Albina Fernando, an early childhood education teacher, is praised for her ability to be “a shining light” in the classroom even during the Coronavirus pandemic, Goddard parents and teachers said.
MASON, OH
16 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (June 10-12)

The open-air vintage market will return for its first pop-up of the season this weekend, featuring more than 100 vendors with items such as clothing, jewelry and gifts, with food and drinks available from local businesses. On Saturday, Pure Barre will host a $5 fitness class before the market opens. Tickets for Friday and Saturday must be purchased online, while Sunday tickets can be purchased online or in person. June 10-12. Times and prices vary. 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon, charmatthefarm.com. Read CityBeat's preview of Charm at the Farm.
CINCINNATI, OH
Vandalized community piano in Fort Thomas to be replaced

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — A piano placed outside to be enjoyed by one Northern Kentucky community has been vandalized. A nearby music studio donated the piano to the community. Police are working to identify who is responsible while the city works to replace the piano. The piano had been...
FORT THOMAS, KY
City not funding or working with Middletown Visitors Bureau ‘at this point,’ councilman says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The city of Middletown is not funding or working with the Middletown Visitors Bureau at this time Councilman Rodney Muterspaw tells FOX19 NOW. “I can only confirm that the city is not working with the Middletown Visitors Bureau at this time,” he said Thursday morning. “We haven’t done anything permanent yet, we just agreed not to fund the visitors bureau at this point and work more directly with Butler County’s visitors bureau.”
Cincinnati Zoo care team ready for baby hippo

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCPO) — When Fiona the hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo six weeks premature, her survival captivated not just the city, but much of the world. So when it was announced that her mother, Bibi, was pregnant with another calf, zoo staff was immediately engaged in making sure the baby is born without any concerns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
All Saints Parish- St. Paul (new Alsace)

Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN

