HARTFORD, Conn. — Next Sunday, people all across the U.S. and in Connecticut will be celebrating the recently recognized federal holiday known as Juneteenth. In Hartford, the celebrations begin this Saturday, June 11, with an event at Burr Mall in Hartford from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., right outside City Hall. The event will be free and open to the public. There will be live music, African drumming, storytelling, and art-making opportunities. It's a partnership between the city and the Amistad Center for Art & Culture.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO