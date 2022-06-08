ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

By Laird Borrelli-Persson
 3 days ago

Talk about global warming hasn’t put a kibosh on the resort destination show, which seems to have become a codified part of the fashion calendar. For resort, Naeem Khan played the idea out in reverse, instead of bringing people to the collection, he...

The Bride’s Brother, Daniel Roseberry, Designed Her Schiaparelli Wedding Dress

Freelance graphic designer Elizabeth “Liz” Roseberry and software engineer Mike Doyle met in 2014 while they were both working at DoStuff Media. Six years later, they got engaged in January of 2020 after they’d just returned from a trip to Paris. “We were there visiting with my brother Daniel [Roseberry], who is the creative director of Schiaparelli, and seeing one of his shows. A week later, Mike proposed,” Liz remembers. “He surprised me with a fancy candlelit dinner after work one night and had tied the ring to the collar of my dog Mama Wolf. Afterwards, he took me out to one of our favorite dive bars where all our closest friends were waiting to surprise me and celebrate!”
AUSTIN, TX
In Process, Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton Gives Complete Creative Freedom To 12 Artists To Reinterpret Her Work

For Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, the creative journey is just as important as the end result. It is vital for her to document everything, to tell the complete story. The designer’s latest project, Process, shines a spotlight on the work that goes into her collections by inviting 12 artists to interpret the pre-autumn/winter 2022 line in their own languages. It is a physical, tangible and real display of Burton’s belief that creativity comes from myriad perspectives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Kimono in Street Style

A “Kimono Style” exhibition just opened up at the Metropolitan Museum, so we’re taking a look back at how they’ve been worn on the streets of New York, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo. Paired with socks and Geta, the kimono was once a part of a daily uniform for Japanese women. Western fashion designers have riffed on its traditional shape for decades, and over the years it’s been taken up by performing artists like Gwen Stefani and Rihanna. These days, it’s popular with the trendy music festival crowd. See below for a look back at how the kimono has appeared in our street style galleries, from the couture shows in 2016 to the ready-to-wear shows of 2022.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PhotoVogue Festival 2022 • Grant

We are thrilled to announce the second edition of the PhotoVogue Festival Grant in collaboration with Studio RM, a prestigious creative studio with offices in London and New York, specialized in color grading and post production for film, print and digital. For the 2022 edition of the PhotoVogue Festival Grant...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Inside Pixie Lott’s Grand Cathedral Wedding

Pop singer Pixie Lott and model and designer Oliver Cheshire always knew they wanted to enjoy a long engagement. But when Oliver surprised Pixie by getting down on one knee outside St Paul’s Cathedral in 2016, neither of them thought it would be six years before they eventually made it down the aisle. “We had no idea the pandemic was around the corner,” says Pixie, who fell for the model after they met at a Vivienne Westwood party during London Fashion Week and swapped BBM Messenger pins. “We moved the date three times in total—it felt like it was never going to happen.”
CELEBRITIES
Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Wedding at Home in Los Angeles

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have made it official. The couple married on Thursday, June 9 in a ceremony at their secluded Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles. The singer met the actor and fitness expert in October of 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video when Sam was cast as her love interest. His photo was one of the many that the star had to sift through and select from. She chose him as soon as she laid eyes on him. “I did not have to audition,” he has said. “It was a direct book.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anne Hathaway Brings the Sunshine in Yellow Valentino

Anne Hathaway loves serving a colorful number on the red carpet. Whether draped in blood-red Ralph & Russo tulle on the rooftop of Harrods, or wearing that floor-sweeping Atelier Versace gown encrusted with gold micro-sequins at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the actor can’t get enough of bold sartorial choices. Let’s not forget the technicolor Christopher John Rogers set from earlier this year, either. Her latest look? Another vibrant moment, of course.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Kendall Jenner’s Tank and Slip Dress Combo Is the Summer Styling Trick

Last night, while out in Los Angeles attending a birthday party, Kendall Jenner stepped out wearing a skimpy dress with a colorful sketch print from Heaven by Marc Jacobs. She paired the curve-skimming slip with unlikely footwear—not a strappy heel nor a kitten heel—but a pair of Dorateymur croc-embossed leather boots. On her arm was a pared-back Acne shoulder bag. Bag and boots aside, the real head-turner here was that Jenner opted for a modest white tank top by Bassike as a layer underneath her skimpy dress.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Beneath Raindrops, Markarian and Saks Fifth Avenue Hosted an Alfresco Terrace Meal

Nothing can stop Markarian girls from a party—even in the face of a rainstorm. This holds even more true when the Markarian girl is Alexandra O’Neill, founder of the New York-based label. To celebrate the arrival of Markarian’s resort collection at Saks Fifth Avenue, Tracy Margolies and O’Neill gathered a great group of ladies (and some gentlemen) to the 9th-floor terrace off of L’Avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue.
LIFESTYLE
Kendall Is All About Her Straight Leg Jeans

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Baggy jeans have been dominating the denim conversation for some time now. From Rihanna in distressed Gucci with Amina Muaddi heels to Hailey Bieber in Eytys’s relaxed Benz jeans, the A-list cannot shake its obsession.
RETAIL
Kerry James Marshall Created a New Work for This Wales Bonner Capsule Collection

The designer Grace Wales Bonner was still a student at Central Saint Martins, when she first came across Kerry James Marshall’s work in an art magazine while working in the library. “I found it so striking and I was intrigued. It was very seductive,” she recalls via email. When she began “seeing his work everywhere” she took it as a sign that it was something she needed to delve into deeper. Wales Bonner eventually traveled to Antwerp to see a retrospective of his work that was being shown at the M HKA, the city’s museum of contemporary art. Marshall’s work centralizes and refocuses Black figures within the Western art canon. “His whole approach really influenced my own ideas about fashion,” she said.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
7 Labels to Know at This Year’s Indigenous Fashion Arts Festival

The Indigenous Fashion Arts Festival—formerly named Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto—will be held later this week in Toronto showcasing new collections from some of the Native fashion scene’s leading names. From June 9 to 12, the biennial event will return to being in-person this year after being held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic. IFA founder Sage Paul says this year will be better than ever. “Indigenous fashion is in a constant state of evolution and exploration rooted in culture, so audiences can expect to see the vibrancy and heritage of our cultures through a contemporary lens,” Paul says. “Something that is hard to put into words is the energy and spirit felt at the festival. There is nothing else like having your community come together to celebrate the incredible art and design of one another.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Peter Do Takes On Opening Ceremony’s Varsity Jacket in Collaboration with Farfetch

This year marks Opening Ceremony’s 20th anniversary and founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon are kicking off the festivities in the most OC of ways, with a collaboration with the New York-based designer Peter Do. “When Humberto and I were thinking about 20 years, we wanted to invite a selection of people to celebrate with us that had been part of our professional and personal journey,” Lim says over Zoom. “And so obviously we were like, oh we should ask Peter. It felt like a no-brainer, and for us, it was an exciting opportunity to work on this product that he doesn’t necessarily have in his collection.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
To Celebrate Their New Collaboration, Opening Ceremony and Peter Do Hosted a Lower East Side Fete

Last night, the cool kids descended on the Lower East Side to celebrate Opening Ceremony’s new collaboration with Peter Do. Covered in graffiti and strung with Christmas lights, Nam Son may seem like an unlikely venue for a fashion party. However, the unpretentious Vietnamese restaurant matched the downtown ethos of the capsule collection. Humberto Leon and Carol Lim founded Opening Ceremony 20 years ago. Despite closing its brick-and-mortar in 2021, the brand continues to flourish. The pieces designed with Do—a twist on OC’s classic varsity jackets—will launch Farfetch’s latest retail platform, Farfetch Beat.
RETAIL
20% Discount on Wall Art

The Condé Nast store is giving Vogue Club members the opportunity to purchase some beautiful wall art that will bring a touch of style to any environment. Browse the collection here to find the perfect piece for your home. The Condé Nast Store is an ideal gateway to collecting...
VISUAL ART
Bella Hadid Nails the Divisive Socks and Sandals Combo

We love a glamorous Bella Hadid red-carpet moment, whether it’s a frothy vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown from 1959 at the Prince’s Trust Gala or a figure-hugging Tom Ford-era Gucci number in Cannes. But the model’s off-duty style warrants attention, too. And with her latest look, she’s managed to turn a fashion faux pas into a stylish statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Victor Glemaud Celebrates His New Collaboration With Schmacher at Majorelle

Besides being a great designer, Victor Glemaud is also an exceptional host. He invited a circle of stylish friends to celebrate his new collaboration with Schumacher on Thursday evening at the Majorelle alongside Dara Caponigro, creative director of the renowned design house. “I love that when you walk into the restaurant, you get this incredible scent from the bouquets,” said Glemaud of the elegant uptown eaterie.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Jonathan Cohen Brings His Signature Whimsical Floral Dresses to Amazon in Extended Sizes

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Fans of Jonathan Cohen know the New York–based designer first and foremost for his strikingly colorful dresses covered in blooms. Of course, Cohen makes pants, knits, jumpsuits, and even suits—but the sensorial floral dresses have become key to his lexicon.
APPAREL
