All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Last night inside a warehouse at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Christopher John Rogers returned to the runway for the first time since the pandemic. To no one’s surprise, color abounded in the resort 2023 collection’s striped knits, tailored pantsuits, and draped dresses. But it didn’t end there. Nearly every model in the 55-person lineup had a set of bright neon lips painted on by makeup artist Michaela Bosch.

