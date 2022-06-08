Royals' Hunter Dozier: Remains out of lineup

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Yadier Molina has had a 19-year career in which he's been widely regarded as one of the top catchers in the franchise's history. In what is his final season, Molina is still recording firsts. During the eighth inning of Wednesday's 11-3 loss to the Tampa Bay...
Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
Moran was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. After being sent down to Louisville on Friday, Moran will return to the Reds ahead of their series finale versus the Diamondbacks. He will start at first base and bat seventh in the contest.
Melendez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Melendez turned Friday's game into a rout with his fifth-inning blast off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was Melendez's second homer in as many games, and he's picked seven RBI and four runs scored in his last three contests. The 23-year-old is up to a .268/.344/.500 slash line with six long balls, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles and a triple in 33 games. As long as he continues to hit well, manager Mike Matheny will continue to find room in the lineup for his bat.
Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
Let's say this upfront: The Boston Celtics are a better team than the Golden State Warriors. I picked the Celtics to win the series at the start because they have an advantage, albeit a slight one in some cases, in nearly every facet of the game. Defensively, they are bigger and more athletic, and that goes double for the offensive end, where they bludgeoned the Warriors with a 33-percent offensive rebound rate and a 26-point disparity in paint scoring in their Game 3 victory.
It's not often that an NFL team changes ownership, but that's exactly what happened this week when Rob Walton won the right to purchase the Denver Broncos with a final bid of $4.65 billion. The sale price of the Broncos is the most anyone has ever paid for a sports...
With the 2021-22 NBA regular season now in the books, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
Brujan went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Twins. Getting the start in right field and batting fifth, Brujan ripped his first homer of the season to left in the seventh inning off Devin Smeltzer. The 24-year-old continues to see regular playing time in a utility role while Brandon Lowe (back) and Wander Franco (quadriceps) are on the shelf, but he hasn't exactly seized his opportunity -- Brujan has started 11 of the last 12 games but has only a .171/.225/.314 slash line to show for it.
Choi went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Cardinals. Choi accounted for all of the Rays' offense with his fifth home run of the season. He's in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak, during which he's gone yard twice while tallying 10 RBI and seven runs scored. Choi now owns a .278/.367/.484 line across 147 plate appearances on the season.
Senzel (back) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Senzel will miss a second consecutive game while dealing with a back injury as Albert Almora draws the start in center field and will bat eighth Thursday. Manager David Bell told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer that Senzel had his back examined Thursday and he could miss a day or a few.
Witt is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles. Witt tallied two hits in each of his last three games, but manager Mike Matheny decided it was time to give him his first day off of the month. Nicky Lopez will man the shortstop position in Witt's place.
Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies. Gonzalez walked multiple times in a game for the first time this season, and he swiped his fourth bag in the eighth inning. His lone hit came in the 10th, when his one-out single led to the game-winning run as a result of an error by Charlie Blackmon. Gonzalez is batting just .176 through 17 at-bats in June, but he still owns a healthy .322/.376/.441 slash line on the campaign.
Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
Witt went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI and two steals in Thursday's 7-5 win over Baltimore. Witt registered his second straight multi-hit contest, and he maximized his two base knocks by swiping second base on two occasions. The pair of thefts lifted his season total to 10, making him one of 14 major-leaguers to reach that mark thus far. Witt has been outshone among AL rookies by Julio Rodriguez and Jeremy Pena, but he's nonetheless displayed a nice combo of power and speed with seven homers and 28 RBI to complement his steals total.
Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
Zunino is managing a left shoulder injury and could be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unknown, but Rene Pinto is joining the team in Minnesota on Friday for depth behind the plate. Zunino is 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight contests, though it's unclear how much of a factor the shoulder issue has played in his recent struggles, Francisco Mejia should work as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop if Zunino indeed lands on the shelf.
Comments / 0