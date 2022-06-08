ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Cole Sands: Struggles in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Sands (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two...

www.cbssports.com

Related
CBS Sports

Volunteers' Drew Gilbert ejected, suspended for possible elimination game vs. Notre Dame

Drew Gilbert, one of the best players on the Tennessee Volunteers and a well-regarded outfield prospect in Major League Baseball's upcoming amateur draft, will be suspended for Saturday's super regional game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he was ejected from Friday night's contest for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an umpire. (Joe Rexrode of The Athletic confirmed as much with the university's athletic department.)
CBS Sports

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in Athletics' loss

Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Celtics: Steve Kerr sitting Stephen Curry to end third quarter might've cost Golden State Game 3

Let's say this upfront: The Boston Celtics are a better team than the Golden State Warriors. I picked the Celtics to win the series at the start because they have an advantage, albeit a slight one in some cases, in nearly every facet of the game. Defensively, they are bigger and more athletic, and that goes double for the offensive end, where they bludgeoned the Warriors with a 33-percent offensive rebound rate and a 26-point disparity in paint scoring in their Game 3 victory.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Celtics-Warriors: Steve Kerr sarcastically calls Boston fans 'classy' for chants directed at Draymond Green

The Boston Celtics regained control of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night by pulling away from the Golden State Warriors down the stretch to secure a 116-100 victory in Game 3 and take a 2-1 lead in the series. While the on-court action produced plenty of talking points, there was a lot going on off the floor as well. The Celtics' crowd, which was particularly hostile toward Draymond Green, became a storyline throughout the night -- to the point that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and multiple players addressed it after the game.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Recalled from Triple-A

Moran was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. After being sent down to Louisville on Friday, Moran will return to the Reds ahead of their series finale versus the Diamondbacks. He will start at first base and bat seventh in the contest.
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Slugs fifth homer

Choi went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Cardinals. Choi accounted for all of the Rays' offense with his fifth home run of the season. He's in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak, during which he's gone yard twice while tallying 10 RBI and seven runs scored. Choi now owns a .278/.367/.484 line across 147 plate appearances on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Retreats to bench Thursday

Soler isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler went 4-for-7 with a homer, a double, two RBI, a walk and a strikeout over the last two games and will be out of the lineup Thursday for the first time since May 22. Bryan De La Cruz will take over in left field and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Pops first homer of year

Brujan went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Twins. Getting the start in right field and batting fifth, Brujan ripped his first homer of the season to left in the seventh inning off Devin Smeltzer. The 24-year-old continues to see regular playing time in a utility role while Brandon Lowe (back) and Wander Franco (quadriceps) are on the shelf, but he hasn't exactly seized his opportunity -- Brujan has started 11 of the last 12 games but has only a .171/.225/.314 slash line to show for it.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Exits with trainer

Miley was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees prior to the bottom of the fourth inning due to left shoulder soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Miley was effective early in Friday's matchup, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out two in three scoreless innings....
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Reaches three times, swipes bag

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies. Gonzalez walked multiple times in a game for the first time this season, and he swiped his fourth bag in the eighth inning. His lone hit came in the 10th, when his one-out single led to the game-winning run as a result of an error by Charlie Blackmon. Gonzalez is batting just .176 through 17 at-bats in June, but he still owns a healthy .322/.376/.441 slash line on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Late addition to lineup

Flores is starting at third base and batting third Wednesday against the Rockies. The 30-year-old was originally absent from Wednesday's starting nine but will join the lineup with Brandon Crawford (quadriceps) being a late scratch. Flores is 8-for-23 with two home runs and six RBI through six games in June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Sitting out Saturday

Witt is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles. Witt tallied two hits in each of his last three games, but manager Mike Matheny decided it was time to give him his first day off of the month. Nicky Lopez will man the shortstop position in Witt's place.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Nursing shoulder injury

Zunino is managing a left shoulder injury and could be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unknown, but Rene Pinto is joining the team in Minnesota on Friday for depth behind the plate. Zunino is 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight contests, though it's unclear how much of a factor the shoulder issue has played in his recent struggles, Francisco Mejia should work as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop if Zunino indeed lands on the shelf.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Next start uncertain

Hendricks isn't listed among the Cubs' probable starters for Friday's or Saturday's games against the Yankees, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The Cubs have already given Hendricks some extra rest coming off his last start June 1, and it's unclear if he'll being taking the ball this weekend in New York. Chicago has yet to list a starter for Sunday, but Marcus Stroman will also be in the mix to pitch given his outing Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather. One or both of Hendricks and Stroman will have to wait until next week before retaking the mound.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Jordan Smith: Out for season with knee injury

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that Smith is scheduled to have knee surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2022 season, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports. Smith made just two appearances as a rookie after being drafted in the fourth round of the...

